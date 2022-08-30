Fortnite doesn’t natively support VR headsets, however an update coming to the popular battle royale shooter today reportedly holds mention of Oculus, possibly pointing to future VR support for the game.

Update 21.50, the game’s fifth and final update to Season 3, is rolling out today, and it seems data miner and itinerant Fortnite leaker HYPEX has gotten a look under the hood, maintaining that Epic has added “stuff related to Oculus.”

We haven’t been able to independently verify this, however HYPEX, who is known in the community as a reliable leaker, surmises this could point to VR support being added at some point in the future.

If Fortnite can manage the go native on the Quest platform like HYPEX’s tweet suggests, it’s a pretty big deal. Fortnite on Quest 2 would not only stand a chance at eclipsing its largest VR-supported competitors Roblox and Minecraft, but also offer up competition to multiplayer VR experiences and games like Meta’s Horizon platform, Rec Room, VRChat, and Population: One (2020). In short, Fortnite getting on Quest could make it one of the most popular VR games there overnight.

Of course, there’s the matter of shoehorning the large-scale multiplayer shooter onto Quest 2’s modest Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, which is a challenge in its own right. Still, Epic Games has been a big proponent of VR since the launch the original Oculus Rift in 2016, having pioneered VR support for its Unreal Engine whilst putting out one of the slickest VR arcade shooters to this day, Robo Recall (2016). It basically wrote the book on optimizing games for VR headsets, and is a founding member of the OpenXR initiative, an open standard for VR/AR app development.

In more recent years however the company has focused on building its own Epic Games Store distribution channel and pushing Fortnite way past its original conception point as a free battle royale shooter. It now includes multiple game modes, a creative sandbox mode, and regularly hosts live events such as concerts and special in-game events.

Earlier this year Epic secured a $2 billion investment to stoke its metaverse ambitions, something CEO and founder of Epic Tim Sweeney said at the time would “accelerate our work to build the metaverse and create spaces where players can have fun with friends, brands can build creative and immersive experiences and creators can build a community and thrive.”

    This would make basically no sense whatsoever. It’s probably just residue from UE5 development.

    • kontis

      It’s probably just residue from UE5 development.

      This is a good hypothesis as some Oculus files are in many pancake UE games, because they are added by default.

      • bluetoothbday

        he have a point that quest 2 is still small for fortnite even if it sold 17 millions, playstation base is 140 millions 4+5, xbox have 50 millions active user, mobile have billions, why make anything for few millions active users in vr.

    • Why does it make basically no sense whatsoever?

    • bluetoothbday

      i agree the tweet don’t specify if it specifically talk about quest 2 or just the word oculus which was found in many other flat games source code that never port to vr.

    • Starkium

      oculus files are being deprecated in newer UE5 builds as they are being moved from engine plugins to independent subsystem modules. Likely is just residue.

      I’d be happy to see they’re making an attempt at vr though as their mobile rendering pipeline is very heavy compared to unity. So that’d be good for everyone if they were making a solid attempt.

  • kontis

    A few thoughts on this (assuming the support is actual planned and it isn’t a misunderstanding due to some leftover files):

    1. Fortnite is being slowly transitioned into a Metaverse sandbox app with the shooting game mode only one part of the ecosystem. This means the battle royale part may not necessarily be supported in VR and they are thinking about creativity and the social mode.

    2. Sweeney is not gonna like giving Zuck 30% and even Applab doesn’t allow tax avoidance, so I wonder if they play to use that pseudo-sideloading workaround…

    His comment on Quest was this:

    Bleh, a closed platform attempt around VR.

    While I agree that closed hardware platforms are “bleh” (anti-consumer, anti-liberal), but he loves Playstation, so it makes no sense…

    • Tommy

      Technically, 30% of a free to play game is $0. Does Meta also get 30% of in-game purchases?

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        Yes, which is the sole reason Epic started the whole rumble with Apple and Google. They added their own in-game store that circumvented the official stores, which was a brazen break of the license terms from Apple’s and Google’s point of view, one that would inevitable lead to Epic being banned from their stores. Which is very obviously what Epic intended, so they could go to court over the whole issue and get rid of the forced 30% fee forever that way. There were several attempts from Apple and Google to settle this by e.g. offering Epic special terms, but Epic wanted to escalate it.

        So it is very unlikely that Epic would be willing to pay a large part of their revenue to Meta, which managed to demand even higher stacked percentage from Horizon World creators, who have to pay an additional Horizon fee on top of the 30% Meta fee. But AFAIK the Meta EULAs that allow SideQuest to offer apps not available on App Lab would allow something that isn’t possible at all on the Apple App store and difficult on the Google Play store: a completely parallel distribution and payment infrastructure independent of Meta.

        This is something they tried on Android, with offering Fortnite via a separate store, asking users to disable some app source security restrictions, but on phones there is very little acceptance for this in Western countries. On the Quest sideloading is well established, even if the majority of users will stick to the official store, and SideQuest preceded App Lab and is officially tolerated by Meta. If Epic actually released a port of the extremely popular Fortnite for Quest, this would easily be catapulted to (one of) the most popular VR games, even if it required a separate installer or if they cooperated with SideQuestVR for mutual benefit.

        It might even help their argument in court against Apple and Google if they can demonstrate that they are able to provide extra services on a platform where they aren’t restricted by the platform owners, because a lot of their arguments for locking down their store/platform is that the users benefit from more security and better software and services. Epic would also have the money to pay for an Fortnite port just to make a point, they don’t need to make any money from it, in-game sales in Fortnite brought in 5.8bn in revenue last year. Establishing themselves as a metaverse player might just be a nice side effect.

    • Sweeney’s worth $8B: he can well afford the Quest Tax.
      And Meta is most certainly NOT “desperate”. lolol

  • Tommy

    I though the Quest 2 was only for 13+…

  • Tommy

    *Off topic:
    New analysis says the AR/VR industry will be worth $365 Billion by 2030. I only mention because most sites only report game info.

    • bluetoothbday

      this is pure utter grabage, video gaming industry and movie industry dont make that much in revenue, they have billions of users so unless every vr users will have to spend 10,000$ per year on vr this make no sense, those report are just market research agency selling crap data to naive investment fund. i work in stock market i read them all the time.

  • This is probably an even bigger deal for Unreal Engine developers. Epic has neglected VR support for a few years…. but they tend to do big projects where they dog food features into the engine. Hopefully that means what ever work they did to get Fortnite as optimized as possible feed back into UE5!

    • bluetoothbday

      epic games and not fan of vr they kept bashing it for years and still dont give it any legitimate attention today.