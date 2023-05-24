‘Resident Evil 4’ Remake VR Mode Gets First Gameplay Trailer

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

During PlayStation’s gaming showcase today, the company showed off some new footage of the official PSVR 2 mode of Resident Evil 4 (2023) remake.

There’s no news on when to expect the game’s VR mode, which has been previously confirmed to arrive as a free DLC upgrade.

Just as we expected with the inclusion of PSVR 2’s more advanced motion controllers, in a PS blogpost the creators say you’ll be able to swing around the game’s iconic knife and wield Leon’s powerful and varied arsenal with an immersive and authentic feel.

Resident Evil 4’s VR mode is still in development, the studio says, so we’ll be waiting on more info and official release date.