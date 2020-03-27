Diorama-style AR Detective Game ‘Glimt’ Arrives on Magic Leap 1, Trailer Here

Resolution Games, the studio behind Acron: Attack of the Squirrels (2019) and Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs (2019), today launched their latest game on Magic Leap 1. Called Glimt: The Vanishing at the Grand Starlight Hotel, the detective game arrives today on Magic Leap World for free.

Glimt is Resolution Games third AR game and was created as part of Magic Leap’s Independent Creator Program.

Resolution calls it “a captivating detective game filled with mystery, psychic powers, magic and, of course, intrigue.”

Talking to Magic Leap, Resolution Games producer Johan Donwill describes it as a “whodunit-detective game that has the player using a combination of their sleuthing skills, psychic abilities and visualization tools to discover the catalyst behind sudden disappearances at the Grand Starlight Hotel.”

If you own a Magic Leap 1, you can download it now for free on Magic Leap World. Check out the trailer below: