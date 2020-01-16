Pixel Ripped 1995, the sequel to the nostalgia-soaked VR game Pixel Ripped 1989 (2018), is now slated to launch this spring.

Created by São Paulo-based studio ARVORE, Pixel Ripped 1995 jumps six years forward into the history of gaming, leaving behind the 8-bit handhelds of the late ’80s and dipping its toes into the era of 16-bit and 32-bit consoles—all of course following the same trippy game-within-a-game style that Pixel Ripped 1989 pioneered.

Arvore says we should expect to find plenty of homages to ’90s games; to the studio, Pixel Ripped 1995 focuses on the historical transition from 2D to 3D gaming, as it includes action RPGs, brawlers, 2D and 3D platformers, space shooters and racing games.

The game is said to include six levels, which the studio says should individually “feel like an entire new game.”

Pixel Ripped 1995 is slated to support Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, PSVR, and SteamVR headsets when it launches this spring. If you’re planning to play on a SteamVR headset, you can add it to your Steam wishlist in the meantime.