Domurosoft, an Italian indie studio, is getting ready to release the full version of Rocking Legend on SteamVR headsets soon, which includes some very Rock Band-inspired gameplay which critically doesn’t require dedicated guitar controllers.

Rocking Legend can’t really boast any well-known music—its 30-song OST of original songs have all been tailored to work with virtual drums and guitars.

While it’s true you can play guitar using motion controllers to simulate strumming and fretting, the game also promises support for USB or Bluetooth-enabled instruments for a more authentic experience, which includes ones you might have left over some other games.

The game, which has just launched a free demo on Steam, includes campaign, free play, as well as online multiplayer. The free demo includes a free-play mode and a selection of three tracks to play though, including variable difficulty and a few gameplay modifiers unlocked.

Launched on Steam Early Access in 2020, Domuro Soft says it’s bringing the full version of the game at “the beginning of next month,” which is said to include an exclusive launch discount. You can grab it now in Early Access on Steam, priced at $25.