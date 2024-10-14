‘Rogue Piñatas’ is a Candy-packed Co-op Roguelite Coming to Quest & PC VR Headsets, Trailer Here

Nerd Ninjas, the indie studio who helped develop Niantic’s Pokémon GO and Terrible Posture Games’ Battle Train, announced a co-op roguelite for Quest and PC VR headsets that promises a serious dose of piñata-cracking mayhem: Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon.

As the studio’s first original IP, Rogue Piñatas features both solo and up to four-player co-op matches set in a “party-apocalyptic world,” where players try to survive by bashing piñatas that have come to life.

With over six characters to choose from, each character gets their own unique perks and starting weapons, letting you swing for the bleachers against over 18 different piñata enemies before facing off against six piñata level bosses. Smash a piñata to earn candies, which you can spend to upgrade powers and 12+ weapons.

1 of 3

If you’re looking to bash a few for yourself, the studio released a free demo for Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon, now live on Quest 2/3/Pro the SteamVR headsets.

Nerd Ninjas is also slated to launch a Rogue Piñatas Kickstarter on October 22nd, which, in addition to supporting the game, gives backers the chance to become beta testers and join design sessions.

Notably, Nerd Ninjas co-founder and CEO Nate Chatellier has successfully launched eight Kickstarter campaigns to date, including board games ‘X-Men Dice Throne’ and ‘Marvel Dice Throne’.

There’s no release date for Rogue Piñatas on the books yet, although we’re hoping to learn more when the Kickstarter launches next week.