Roto VR, the UK-based makers of the eponymous 360-degree VR chair, today announced its completed a £1.5 million (~$1.86 million) funding round. Investors include Consumer Venture Capital Trust, Pembroke VCT, and The TVB Growth Fund.

You may remember Roto VR from the company’s 2015 Kickstarter which was unfortunately cancelled after it fell short of its £85,000 (~$105,000) goal. Although the time was seemingly too early in VR’s consumer life cycle for such a device, its founders, Elliott Myers and Gavin Waxkirsh, pressed on with their mission of bringing the rotating VR chair to market.

Roto VR is touted for its ability to lessen motion sickness with its motorized auto-rotate function, avoid tangled cables with its integrated rotator cuff, and give the user a measure of haptic feedback as well.

“In [CEO Elliott Myers] we have found an entrepreneur who has solved a problem for the VR market with a solution that addresses the physical issues encountered whilst consuming VR content, as well as significantly enhancing the experience,” said Andrew Wolfson, CEO Pembroke Investment Managers LLP. “We see future customers coming from both the B2B and B2C markets, in fields such as experiential attractions, home, cinemas and shopping centres. The company has employed a high calibre of people, and we believe that the business is well placed to take advantage of this fast-growing market.”

The company is slated to launch the consumer and office version of the Roto VR chair soon. Roto VR, which starts at $1,500 for the chair itself, is compatible with many consumer VR headsets.

Roto VR tells us they’ve since identified a number of market opportunities across a select range of industries in the out-of-home sectors, such as cinemas and arcades, and has begun developing “a range of products” in response.

  • mellott124

    Interesting. Does it bother anyone else that the motion in the video side-by-side doesn’t match the chair movement?

    • Rumbleball

      sure it does. The chair is useless. As @rudlzavedno:disqus said:
      https://www.yawvr.com/

    • Elliott Myers

      The VR screen motion follows the users’ head, not the chair.

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    Yaw VR motion simulator is so much better experience and it cost the same.

  • Moe Curley

    Fixed rotation speed has to be improved.

    • Elliott Myers

      Roto turns at 22.5 rpm – is quite fast

      • I think Moe wants to have a variable rotation speed.

        • Elliott Myers

          Oh, Roto is totally variable speed

      • Moe Curley

        Does the rotation of the chair match the rotation of the person in VR?

        • Elliott Myers

          Most games are set up to assume if the user ‘looks left and presses foward’ the users generally wants to walk in the direction they’re looking. Some in-game avatars walk in exactly the same direction as the users’ head is facing and some allow the in-game avatar to straighten up a bit first. Either way, Roto enables the user to look and walk wherever they want without neck ache, cables tangling, motion sickness or teleportation (any and all of which are vr immersion killers)

  • Evol Love

    DOA

  • Trip

    As a motion sim enthusiast all these horrible and pointless motion simulators really make me angry. They have to know it’s terrible, so it’s just a cash grab.

  • Topper Nimble

    I would like to try it out before I make any decision if I would be interested.
    Wonder if they are going to demo it somewhere in the US?