Highlights from the Ruff Talk VR Gaming Showcase – New Games, Trailers & More

The latest installment of the Ruff Talk VR Gaming Showcase is here, bringing with it another avalanche of VR game reveals, trailers, updates and more.

Ruff Talk VR is a VR-focused podcast hosted by father-and-son team Damien and Bryan Ruffy, who release podcasts each week in addition to their regular VR Gaming Showcase. This is now the duo’s fourth showcase, following the December 2025 show.

We rounded up what we think are some of the top highlights, although you can catch the entire showcase for the full drop, which includes a whopping two dozen trailers and announcements.

Knights of Fiona – New Gameplay Trailer

Ruinsmagus (2022) studio CharacterBank Inc today unveiled a new trailer for Knights of Fiona, the upcoming VR action-adventure game. The trailer highlights expanded combat encounters, a glimpse of brand new areas, and the look at co-op play with a fellow knight at your side.

Knights of Fiona is slated to launch sometime this year on Quest 3/3S, as well as SteamVR headsets. You can wishlist it here on Steam and the Horizon Store for Quest.

Survive The Night – Reveal

Survive the Night is The Binary Mill’s (Resist, Into the Black) newly announced free-to-play co-op action roguelite. Set within the galaxy’s most popular gameshow, the game supports between 1-4 players, forcing you to work together to survive a series of challenges featuring physics-based melee combat, dynamic mini-games, and roguelite progression systems.

There’s no release window yet, although you can wishlist Survive the Night over on the Horizon Store for Quest 3/3S.

Hyperlane Highway – New Gameplay Trailer

Solo developer Ryan Byrne of RyalityStudio debuted a new trailer for Hyperlane Highway, a VR roguelike shooter designed around a unique “head lean” locomotion system.

While targeting a Q4 2026 early access launch, RyalityStudio is opening a community Discord (invite link) to begin private PC VR playtesting ahead of a public demo. The game is targeting SteamVR headsets, and also plans to support Quest.

Disembodied – Dev Update

Disembodied is an upcoming mixed reality platformer that turns your real hand movements into precise, physics-driven gameplay, using only hand tracking to interact with the game’s physics-based environment.

Developed by Middle Man Games, Disembodied is slated to head into early access on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above sometime this Fall. You can wishlist it here.

Loop One Done – PC VR Support Coming

Loop One Done has been in available in early access since May 2025 on Quest, however now VR indie Ojsan Studio AB announced the Factorio-inspired game is finally coming to PC VR headsets soon via Steam.

The video gives us a good look at all of the major updates to come to the game, which lets you record loops with drones and robots by hand so you can build up an efficient automated factory.

Adrian’s Quest – New Gameplay Trailer

Adrian’s Quest is an upcoming single-player VR action-adventure game filled with physics-based puzzles and bizarre gunfights, set on a dusty, run-down alien planet inhabited by strange creatures and a declining civilization.

Developed by Digital Waste Factory, Adrian’s Quest is slated to launch on PC VR headsets, although the studio says it’s also working on support for PSVR 2 and Quest. In the meantime you can find Adrian’s Quest over on Steam for PC VR headsets.

For more, make sure to catch the full show here.