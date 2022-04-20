‘RUINSMAGUS’ is a JRPG Releasing on Quest 2 & SteamVR “soon”, New Trailer Here

Although we aren’t any closer to knowing exactly when CharacterBank’s upcoming JRPG RUINSMAGUS is launching on Quest 2 and SteamVR headsets, we did get a fresh look at the game in a new trailer released today during Meta’s Quest Gaming Showcase.

In RUINSMAGUS, you venture beneath the alleyways of Grand Amnis, a town that sits atop a vast labyrinth of ruins, long-forgotten by those above. In search of precious and powerful artifacts, you journey into the heart of the ruins and unravel the secrets of a lost age.

Starting out as a humble novice wizard, you learn more powerful spells on your path to becoming a ‘Magus’. In total, the studio says there are 14 unique types of magic available across three major categories: Charge Magic, Skill Magic, and Special Deadly Magic. The game also features nine armor, gauntlet, and shield types – and 13 items (including potions, injections, and grenades).

CharcterBank says the single-player adventure includes 26 quests, which feature the vocal talents of Naomi Ohzora, Ai Maeda, Eiji Takemoto, and more. In true JRPG fashion, RUINSMAGUS is being voiced entirely in Japanese, with optional English or Japanese subtitles.

In the new trailer, the studio says RUINSMAGUS is “coming soon,” which we hope is sooner than their last release window of “later this year.” Rebounding from an unsuccessful Kickstarter campaign from last year, to bring the game to life the Kyoto-based studio inked a deal with Mastiff, an American publisher with offices in San Francisco and Tokyo.