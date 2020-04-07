Become an Avatar-style Earthbender in ‘RUMBLE’, Early Access Coming Soon

While there aren’t any official Avatar: The Last Airbender VR games out there, RUMBLE definitely wants to fill in the gaps with its Earthbending fighting game where, like the series’ telekinetic martial artists, you control the very ground beneath your feet.

Headed into Steam Early Access soon, Rumble is an online PVP game that tasks you with honing your ability to attack and defend by striking different poses, something developer Buckethead Entertainment says are inspired by several styles of martial arts.

“Chain poses together, flowing from one on to the next to create a pose combo! Pose combos have different effects based on the poses used, all combos are unique, and there’s a situation for every single one,” Buckethead says on the game’s Steam page. “You don’t just use attacks, you create them. Train yourself up in the gym and once you’re confident you’ve got what it takes, you can put your skills and creativity to the test in the arena.”

Rumble is slated to launch sometime soon on Steam Early Access for PC VR headsets. Buckethead says an Oculus Quest version isn’t entirely off the table, however the studio still needs to conduct research regarding the game’s performance and tracking on Quest.