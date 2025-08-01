Samsung didn’t highlight its upcoming mixed reality headset at Unpacked last month, nor at Google I/O the month prior—but no fear, the South Korean tech giant confirmed its Android XR-based headset is still coming this year.

In a recent earnings call, Samsung says its upcoming XR headset, tentatively named ‘Project Moohan’, is still coming. Small recompense, considering we still don’t know its official name, when the device is launching, or at what price.

“Meanwhile, we are also preparing to introduce next-generation innovative products, including our XR headset and TriFold smartphone this year,” confirmed Daniel Araujo of the company’s ‘MX’ mobile division in the company’s Q2 2025 earnings call.

That said, Samsung has seemed pretty reticent to put Project Moohan in the spotlight, which has been less than reassuring. While press demos were available at Google I/O, the headset wasn’t heavily featured there, which seems like a missed opportunity to engage with Android developers—the very people who will be building apps for the upcoming Android XR operating system.

What’s more, Project Moohan was essentially also a no-show at Samsung Unpacked in July, it’s annual product event. Then again, so was its TriFold smartphone, which is also slated to arrive sometime this year, suggesting we might get another mini product event between now and the year’s end.

While we don’t know exactly when Project Moohan is launching, or at what price, here’s what we do know:

Project Moohan runs Android XR via a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 + Gen 2. Its Sony-sourced micro‑OLED panels don’t have resolution specs yet, although it’s supposed to include some slimming pancake lenses, automatic interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment, support for eye and hand-tracking, optional magnetically-attached light shield, and a removable external battery pack. The headset is also slated to support VR motion controllers of some sort, although we haven’t seen them yet.

To learn more, check out our hands-on with Project Moohan from December 2024, which includes everything from comfort, display clarity, and how Android XR looks a lot like Horizon OS combined with VisionOS.