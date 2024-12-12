Samsung isn’t sharing a lot of details on its newly announced Android XR headset, but it has confirmed two key things that existing VR enthusiasts and developers are sure to be happy about.

Samsung’s ‘Project Moohan’ headset will be the first to ship with Android XR next year.

And though our hands-on with the headset exclusively used hand-tracking and eye-tracking input, the company says it’s also making first-party motion controllers which will be natively supported as part of Android XR.

That’s important because it means thousands of existing VR applications which rely on motion controllers could be ported to Android XR without completely altering their fundamental game design. Vision Pro, on the other hand, doesn’t support motion controllers, which means the vast majority of the most popular VR content to date doesn’t have a straightforward path to working on Apple’s XR platform.

Samsung hasn’t shared any real details about the Project Moohan controllers yet, except to say that they will be ready in time for the headset’s release in 2025. As of now, it’s undecided if they will be included in the box with every Project Moohan headset, or sold as an add-on accessory.

Also important for existing VR content: both Samsung and Google have confirmed Android XR will support PC VR streaming, of some kind, on Project Moohan (and future headsets).

That means users will be able to choose to stream PC VR content from a gaming PC to their headset, unlocking the large library of VR content through SteamVR, which often means better graphics and broader modding support.

While this is confirmed, details here are slim too. It’s unclear if “support” for this feature means that Android XR will have a built-in PC VR streaming capability (like Quest does), or if it just means Google is committed to allowing third-party PC VR streaming apps on the platform.

It looks to be leaning toward the latter. One of the best known third-party PC VR streaming apps, Virtual Desktop, is already confirmed to be in development for Android XR.

For more details on Android XR generally, check out the announcement article and our hands-on with Samsung’s headset.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • fcpw

    hehe- what an absolute shocker how 'inspired' it is by the AVP…

    • marvygarvy408

      IMO it Looks more like a Quest Pro

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Regarding the comparison to AVP, it's worth noting that a few days ago Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported on Apple and Sony discussing a gaming partnership. It would bring PSVR2 Sense compatibility to AVP/visionOS, with AVP tracking the controller's IR LEDs with its cameras.

    Apple will be selling PSVR2 Sense controllers in their stores that already sell PS5 DualShock controllers for playing Apple Arcade games on AVP. They previously sold the PS4 DualShock, and for a long time Sony controllers were the only not "Made for iPhone" gamepads supported by iOS. Support on MacOS goes back even further, so there is some precedent for such a cooperation.

    This was supposed to be announced a few weeks ago, but postponed. With Apple usually announcing things just before they become available, this should be far beyond the planing phase. And apparently Sony has been working on it for months, while Apple talked to AVP developers about integrating controller support. Not only for games, but also as high precision controls for productivity apps like Final Cut or Photoshop, similar to the rumored 6DoF AVP pencil.

    As with all things Apple it won't be true until they announce it. I'm still surprised that Apple already allows 3rd party 6DoF controllers after emphasizing hand tracking so much, and now wonder whether this was planed all along, or is a reaction to AVP sales numbers. Also if it is a coincidence that information about AVP supporting PSVR2 Sense controllers pops up just after Sony announced hand tracking support on PSVR2.