Samsung could be launching its Project Moohan mixed reality headset next month, according to a report from South Korea’s ETNews (Korean), which hopes to take on Apple Vision Pro in the prosumer XR segment.

Citing industry sources, ETNews maintains that Samsung’s Mobile Experience division will unveil Moohan (Korean for ‘Infinite’) online on October 21st—likely in the morning of October 22nd in Korea, which will include specs, price and the ability to purchase the headset.

South Korea’s Newsworks previously reported that Samsung would unveil Moohan during an event scheduled for September 29th, with sales coming on October 13th in a Korea-first debut, however the latest ETNews report maintains the schedule was adjusted due to Samsung’s shifting marketing strategy and final quality checks.

Samsung Project Moohan | Image courtesy Google

It’s uncertain whether Moohan is now aiming for a global launch out of the gate, or sticking to the previously reported Korea-first strategy. Moohan is expected to be priced between between ₩2.5 and ₩4 million South Korean won—or between $1,800 and $2,900 USD—which is seen as way of undercutting Vision Pro ($3,500).

As the first XR headset running Google’s Android XR operating system, Moohan could serve as a foil to Apple’s VisionOS operating system for Vision Pro, which gives users access to most iOS apps in addition to standalone content created specifically for the device—a sharp contrast from Meta’s Horizon OS for Quest, which requires developers to manually port Android apps to the platform.

The inclusion of Android XR will not only give Moohan access to the massive library of Android smartphone apps and native XR content (ostensibly ported from Quest), but also includes the ability to natively stream PC VR games, like Quest.

SEE ALSO
AWE 2025 Preview: 4 Companies Building XR's Future

The device is expected to integrate Google’s multimodal AI, in addition to supporting voice, hand and eye-tracking as input methods. We’re still waiting to hear about Moohan’s long-promised first-party motion controllers.

As for specs, Moohan is said to feature micro-OLED panels supplied by Samsung Display, packing in a pixel density of 3,800 ppi, running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset with 16GB of RAM. Samsung has been tight-lipped on specs since Moohan was first unveiled late last year, so we’re waiting to hear more.

And it appears Samsung isn’t casting a very wide net with Moohan either, according to the report. The company is allegedly only targeting an initial shipment volume of around 100,000 units, with later targets adjusted according to early demand.

You can learn more by checking out our hands-on with Project Moohan from December 2024, which includes everything from comfort, display clarity, and details on its Android XR operating system.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Stephen Bard

    The reviewers who had demos of the Moohan a few months ago reported that the Field of View was very narrow, which is unacceptable to me, particularly since there are other micro-OLED headsets like the Play for Dream with an FOV of 103º and the Pimax Dream Air with an FOV of 110º.

  • Clamtastic

    Whether $1600 or $3500, these prices are far too high for mass adoption. There is no use case that will make everyone flock to them like smart phones or watches. Meta has the price set correctly. Every two or three years they release a vastly better version. That's a lot better than trying to throw the kitchen sink into something that will be obsolete in three years.

  • xyzs

    Since the Meta Boba 3 (tested by YouTubers), I know it's possible to have low distortion 180 degrees FOV, in a similar form factor to Quest 3, I am not accepting 110 degree for new expensive hardware anymore.
    I will wait as much as needed, but looking through a hard hat driving suit is not accepted anymore.

  • gothicvillas

    110 is considered now small FOV. Instant pass for me. Im so done with it. If Deckard comes out with the same, i'll give it the same treatment.

  • STL

    FOV? Wifi 6E? Or better? Support for external head straps? But PCVR support and controller are already good signs!