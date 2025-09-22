Samsung could be launching its Project Moohan mixed reality headset next month, according to a report from South Korea’s ETNews (Korean), which hopes to take on Apple Vision Pro in the prosumer XR segment.

Citing industry sources, ETNews maintains that Samsung’s Mobile Experience division will unveil Moohan (Korean for ‘Infinite’) online on October 21st—likely in the morning of October 22nd in Korea, which will include specs, price and the ability to purchase the headset.

South Korea’s Newsworks previously reported that Samsung would unveil Moohan during an event scheduled for September 29th, with sales coming on October 13th in a Korea-first debut, however the latest ETNews report maintains the schedule was adjusted due to Samsung’s shifting marketing strategy and final quality checks.

It’s uncertain whether Moohan is now aiming for a global launch out of the gate, or sticking to the previously reported Korea-first strategy. Moohan is expected to be priced between between ₩2.5 and ₩4 million South Korean won—or between $1,800 and $2,900 USD—which is seen as way of undercutting Vision Pro ($3,500).

As the first XR headset running Google’s Android XR operating system, Moohan could serve as a foil to Apple’s VisionOS operating system for Vision Pro, which gives users access to most iOS apps in addition to standalone content created specifically for the device—a sharp contrast from Meta’s Horizon OS for Quest, which requires developers to manually port Android apps to the platform.

The inclusion of Android XR will not only give Moohan access to the massive library of Android smartphone apps and native XR content (ostensibly ported from Quest), but also includes the ability to natively stream PC VR games, like Quest.

The device is expected to integrate Google’s multimodal AI, in addition to supporting voice, hand and eye-tracking as input methods. We’re still waiting to hear about Moohan’s long-promised first-party motion controllers.

As for specs, Moohan is said to feature micro-OLED panels supplied by Samsung Display, packing in a pixel density of 3,800 ppi, running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset with 16GB of RAM. Samsung has been tight-lipped on specs since Moohan was first unveiled late last year, so we’re waiting to hear more.

And it appears Samsung isn’t casting a very wide net with Moohan either, according to the report. The company is allegedly only targeting an initial shipment volume of around 100,000 units, with later targets adjusted according to early demand.