Samurai Slaughter House is a physics-based combat sandbox from indie developer Tab Games, and it’s looking to shake up the genre with some seriously stylish visuals which the studio calls “half inspired by manga and half traditional Japanese ukiyo-e paintings.”

It’s still early days for Samurai Slaughter House; the ambitious single-player title is promising a large “metroidvania-style open world” where you collect items, power up your character, explore towns, and interact with NPCs. It’s slated to release on all SteamVR headsets and Oculus Quest in 2022, but also the next-generation PlayStation VR too whenever that arrives—we still don’t know.

Taking to Reddit, the game’s creator explains that its core gameplay loop revolves around killing mythical Japanese monsters, called yokai, and grinding them up at slaughterhouses to turn them into crafting items. You’ll be able to accomplish goals with brute force, stealth, and creativity.

Check out some of the black and white action—dotted with more than a splash of crimson gore—in the game’s latest trailer below:

Tab Games’ sole developer Justin Rosete says that, although it won’t have “a crazy amount of depth,” he’s aiming for an experience somewhere between The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and the original Dragon Warrior games.

SEE ALSO
We May Get a Glimpse of Next 'Boneworks' Game for Quest Soon

“The way I’m able to create content quickly and cheaply is by buying assets and modifying them to fit the game whenever possible,” Rosete explains. “The dialog system is mostly a purchased framework. I had to do the UI myself but the branching dialog, quest system, and a bunch of other features were built in, so adding story content in my game is as easy as adding story content to an RPG Maker game. I’m also an artist and a musician, so I’m able to do most things myself without having to wait on someone to do it for me.”

Tab Games is slated to release a free demo on the game’s Steam page in the near future. We’ve also seen a playable prototype on Viveport, although you need Infinity to access it. While we wait for the proper demo, we’ll be keeping tabs on Tab Games via the studio’s Twitter and YouTube channel.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR