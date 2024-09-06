Sandbox VR, the location-based VR attraction, announced it’s planning to open up 280 new locations within the next four years.

Having recently opened its 50th store, located on the Gold Coast in Australia, projections of rapid growth are thanks to the company’s franchising program, kicked off in 2019.

The company notes that franchising has been “instrumental in making Sandbox VR the fastest growing location-based VR startup globally, and this US momentum signals continued rapid growth. Limited opportunities for prime locations and territory exclusivity are still available in the US.”

The company has also reported a 60% increase in franchise deals during Q2 of this year, noting that it now serves over 100,000 monthly players and has sold 1.2 million tickets in 2023.

This time last year Sandbox VR announced it had reeled in $23 million in revenue from Deadwood Valley, its most popular VR experience, which like all of their content is produced in-house.

More recently, the company released its officially licensed experience based on the hit Netflix show Squid Game. The company now counts eight VR experiences, which allow teams of up to six to join in.