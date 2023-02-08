Sandbox VR, the location-based VR destination, announced a new partnership with Netflix to create a virtual reality experience based on South Korean hit show Squid Game.

Netflix’s most watched show of all time will soon have its own location-based VR experience, which will let fans take on the role of Squid Game contestant.

Set to roll out to Sandbox locations in late 2023, the location-based VR game promises “pulse-pounding challenges” where users compete against each other to be the last one standing. What’s more, game sessions include personalized highlight videos capturing in-game reactions for post-game review.

There’s no trailer for the Squid Game VR game, although the company’s hype video should give you a good idea of what to expect:

Sandbox’s locations feature motion-tracking technology, which captures the movements of a player’s body and props, such as guns. Its haptic system also provides players with added realism to go along with the large room-scale VR experience.

The company currently features six proprietary experiences based on both exclusively licensed IP (Star Trek: Discovery), as well as in-house experiences. All Sandbox VR experiences are developed by an in-house gaming studio, which tailors the company’s social experiences for groups of up to six users at a time.

The Squid Game licensing deal is likely the direct result of its $37 million Series B funding round from November 2021. The company has made a strong rebound from the stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing the company’s eventual reemergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy following debt restructure.

Sandbox now operates 30 VR locations, spanning major cities in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company says it’s launched a dozen such locations over the past twelve months, making for one of its largest growths spurts.