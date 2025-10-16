Shiftall unveiled its next PC VR headset, the MeganeX “8K” Mark II, which is slated to ship in December for $1,900.

The News

Japan-based Shiftall announced MeganeX “8K” Mark II, the follow-up to its thin and light PC VR headset originally launched late last year, the MeganeX superlight “8K”.

The new version is essentially a hardware refresh with only a few notable changes, which mostly aim to improve comfort, durability, and system internals.

Shiftall MeganeX “8K” Mark 2 | Image courtesy Shiftall

The headset contains the same 3,552 × 3,840 per-eye micro-OLEDs, supporting up to 90 Hz refresh, and the same SteamVR tracking standard, which requires the user to buy SteamVR 1.0/2.0 base stations separately.

Here’s a breakdown of all of the changes announced by Shiftall:

  • New chip: The CPU and operating system (OS) have been upgraded, and the firmware has been newly developed, reducing the startup time to less than one-fifth of the previous model. Connection stability with PCs and SteamVR has been improved, and the firmware update process has been improved for greater reliability.
  • New Pancake lenses: Shiftall says they’re newly designed by Panasonic Group.
  • Redesigned USB-C cable connection: previously located on the top of the headset, the USB-C port has been moved to the front and structurally reinforced for improved durability. A specially developed intermediate USB cable enhances connection stability and prevents issues caused by wear or accidental disconnection.
  • Refined nose gap: Sharp plastic edges no longer come into contact with ‘Western’ nose shapes. The material and shape around the nose area have been improved for greater comfort.
  • New Strap material: A new strap material has been adopted, and includes better durability of the hook-and-loop fastener.

Estimated to start shipping in late December, MeganeX Mark II is now available for pre-order.

The headset (SteamVR base stations not included) is priced at $1,900 in the US (excluding import duty), €1,900 in Europe (VAT included), £1,600 in the UK (VAT included), and ₩2,499,000 in South Korea (VAT included).

Specs

Feature MeganeX Superlight “8K” MeganeX “8K” Mark II
Display 3,552 × 3,840 (micro-OLED, 10-bit HDR) 3,552 × 3,840 (micro-OLED, 10-bit HDR)
Refresh rates 90 Hz (support for 75 Hz / 72 Hz) 90 Hz (support for 75 Hz / 72 Hz)
Lens type Pancake lenses (Panasonic group) Pancake lenses (newly designed from Panasonic)
Weight (main body) < 185 g 179 g
IPD & focus adjustment Electric IPD 58–72 mm; diopter adjust 0D to –7D Electric IPD 58–72 mm; diopter adjust 0D to –7D
Connectivity / tracking ecosystem DisplayPort + USB 2.0, SteamVR tracking (base stations required) DisplayPort + USB 2.0, SteamVR tracking (base stations required)
My Take

You may have noticed I’ve put “8K” in quotes throughout this announcement. That’s to indicate that headset doesn’t actually provide 8K per-eye displays.

While companies like Shiftall and Pimax typically err on the side of the biggest number, I see this as more of a marketing device than a true reflection of what the end user actually sees. Because it’s using dual 3,552 × 3,840 micro-OLEDs, the user doesn’t actually perceive an 8K image. By that maxim, Quest 3 could be labeled with “4K”, owing to its dual 2,064 × 2,208 displays, and Oculus Rift CV1 could be labeled “2K” according to its dual 1,080 × 1,200 displays. Impressive sounding, but a bit misleading.

That said, Shiftall thinks resolution is a better catch-all for VR headsets, which I disagree with since its target audience will probably understand the nuances of displays and optics anyway.

“We have decided against publishing official FOV and PPD numbers,” Shiftall says, referring to the original MeganeX superlight “8K”. “If an industry-standard measurement method were established, such as the method used to calculate fuel consumption for automobiles, we would disclose our figures, but this is not the case in the current VR industry.”

Still, I suspect potential enterprise and prosumers looking to shell out $1,900 for a single headset—no controllers or base stations included—are already familiar with pixels per degree (PPD) and binocular overlap, which are more useful, albeit less flashy metrics. On that front, MeganeX “8K” Mark II is impressive. Its pancake lenses provide a reported ~100-degree horizontal FOV, which seems to deliver a near 100 percent binocular overlap.

Using the formula to get PPD (Horizontal Pixel Count ÷ Horizontal Field of View), it also tops the competition, coming out to around 35.5 PPD: larger than Pimax Dream Air ($2,000) at 35 PPD, and Bigscreen Beyond 2 ($1,020) at 32 PPD.

Whatever the case, I think its time to retire these sorts of resolution claims championed outside of the spec sheet, if only to lend more credibility to the company in question. And the same goes for the questionable Photoshop jobs too.

  • Dragon Marble

    Ads are getting out of control. Not only there are so many nowadays, but also they constantly cause contents to shift. Every few seconds, I'll be in mid-sentence and the text will jump and cause me to lose track.

    Please give me a subscription option.

    • zaelu

      seriously?

      • Dragon Marble

        Seriously. I know they have to make a living. The increased amount of ads is probably a sign of decreasing revenue, to be honest. But I hate the ads to my guts and will pay to get rid of them.

    • I have the same issue (I'm on PC, firefox browser). The Battlefield banner is unbearable. Please Scott, fix it!

  • Charles U. Farley

    Once again Shitfall proves they have no clue what the VR community wants or needs.

    • FRISH

      Why? I think it looks like a good device. It only came out earlier in the year so it makes sense that the changes are largely quality of life rather than revolutionary. Too expensive for me, but if I had that level of income, I'd like it.

  • Stephen Bard

    Shiftall "has decided against publishing official FOV numbers" because in a recent list of all the VR headsets ever released, they have the narrowest FOVs of them all. I found the Quest 2 claustrophobic, but the Meganex is 10º narrower than that!

    • Cless

      Been using the MeganeX8K since day one… and I get 112hFOV and 98vFOV so… the fuck you on about? lol

  • Cless

    You are wrong about the PPD. The PPD is way higher since you aren't accounting for lens distortion. I've measured the MeganeX8K to be around 45-50PPD wise. Which is about on par with my 4K 32" display.
    After all, the internal resolution you run it at to max the panel is 5500p, not 3840p.

    If we are calling this one 8K, we should call the Q3 4K…. Because that is the horizontal resolution. The MeganeX8K moves around 8K(4320p) amount of pixels, the same way the Q3 moves around 4K(2160p) amount of pixels.

    I much rather call it 4k (small k), to refer its "around 4000×4000", and the Q3 is 2k "around 2000×2000".

  • Raoul

    Official Shiftall is"The MeganeX 8K Mark II keep the features of the previous model, including custom-designed pancake lenses, a 4K (3552 x 3840 pixels per eye)/90Hz/10-bit HDR-compatible micro OLED panel (Total 7104 x 3840 pixels, 27 megapixels per eye), and an ultra-lightweight design weighing just 179g. Based on customer feedback, this new model offers improvements to comfort, stability, and reliability."

    I think you misreading saying "New Pancake lenses: Shiftall says they’re newly designed by Panasonic Group."

  • zaelu

    What they are not telling is hidden exactly in what they are telling… uh oh… new chip 5x…
    Hey! What was the first chip and what is this one?
    So we can see that actually what you sell are just two pathetic mini tv screens welded together for 1900$ .
    RoadtoVR should turn a bit more the screw on these pathetic so called VR hardware companies. They produce some interfaces for SteamVR. No market, No games, No controller, No base station, Just BS about 30Gbs display port uncompressed bitmaps washing the eyes of rich ppl while we the peasants are happy with 150Mbs wireless… Why? Is it because they actually have no chip to actually do a good compression??? Is this the reason why their headsets always need to do "jonglerie" with refresh rate as you turn up the resolution?

    • polysix

      You need to get out more.

  • Rogue Transfer

    Have you not seen Meta's website for the Quest 3, where they claim it is a "4K+ Infinite Display"? They too are using the same industry convention of combining the two eye displays of ~2K into advertising it as a "4K+". Meta even go a step further with marketing it using the word "infinite", when that's pure puffery.

    What are Meta going to do with the next lenses/display in a future device? Call it "Infinite+"? Probably!

    All you can do is reference that practically all the VR companies are using this convention of stating the total display resolution of both eyes, rather than the per eye one. Or at least point out that the leading manufacturer, Meta also now do it, rather than picking out just two small companies in your critique.

    I mean, I quite agree that all these companies, including Meta should be headlining the per-eye resolution – and even accounting for the render mask that takes away some of that square resolution in the corners(or in the case of the Quest 3, large corners of the displays are missing, reducing the overall total pixel resolution of the device to quite a lot below 4K UHD).

    • ZeePee

      Agreed.

      Exactly what I was thinking.

      Why make a point of it for this one company when everyone else does it including Meta themselves?

      In reality is literally is 8K resolution so its not false.

      Also in reality Bigscreen Beyond 2 average PPD is lower (26.38 horizontal and 26.39 vertical).

      Whereas the central ppd for Meganex 8k is 43 ppd.

      It's significantly higher resolution than Bigscreen beyond.

  • polysix

    They are NOT new lenses. I wish they were.

    The rest is cool.

    Still needs eye tracking.

  • ZeePee

    Worth noting that in reality Bigscreen Beyond 2 average PPD is lower (26.38 horizontal and 26.39 vertical).

    Whereas the central ppd for Meganex 8k is 43 ppd.

    It's significantly higher resolution than Bigscreen beyond so this reported 3ppd difference is not doing it justice imo.

  • Vaske

    Is it just me or does the company name first read as s***fall? Seems like a really odd naming choice

  • There will be people that buy this but at the same time when I think about it the smart people will stick to their quests. I would much rather plug my quest to up to my computer and play VR chat versus using something that's nearly $2,000 that's this then. I'm not saying I'll go for the cheaper option because it's cheaper I'm going for that because it makes more sense

  • "The Shiftall MeganeX 8K Mark II" I guess they wanted to win the price for the headset with the longest name ever