Shiftall has launched pre-orders for its newly unveiled MeganeX superlight 8K, a slim and light, high-resolution OLED PC VR headset tracked by SteamVR base stations.

While Panasonic sold off its XR hardware startup Shiftall earlier this year, the companies held a joint press conference in Tokyo yesterday to announce MeganeX superlight 8K, which is slated to start shipping between February and March 2025. Pre-orders are now available in the US, priced at an eye-watering $1,900.

Boasting a flip-up design, MeganeX Superlight 8K is hoping to impress with its 1.35-inch micro OLED displays, offering a resolution of 3,552 × 3,840 per-eye and 90 Hz refresh rate. Supporting 10-bit color depth, the PC VR headset also offers HDR support through SteamVR.

Image courtesy Shiftall

Weighing in at 185g (without headstrap), the headset also features proprietary pancake lenses built by Panasonic and motorized interpupillary distance (IPD) supporting users from 58 to 72 mm, along with focus adjustment from 0D to -7D. Notably missing is any mention of field-of-view. We’ve reached out to Shiftall for clarification on that spec, and will update when/if we hear back.

It includes built-in dual microphones with beamforming and features 6DOF head tracking thanks to the inclusion of SteamVR tracking via base stations (version 1.0 or 2.0 required). An add-on prescription lens option will be announced in the future.

Shiftall MeganeX superlight 8K in flipped-up position | Image courtesy Shiftall

While MeganeX superlight 8K doesn’t feature any sort of onboard audio, it does include a USB Type-C expansion port for headphones.

Only available in Japan and the US for now, Meganex superlight 8K is hoping to resonate with the same sort of PC VR crowd who gravitated towards Bigscreen Beyond, which notably packs in lower-resolution micro OLED displays (2,560 × 2,560 pixels per-eye) at nearly half the price, and at a lower weight (127g).

Like Bigscreen Beyond and the original MeganeX, which only saw a limited release in Japan in late 2023, MeganeX superlight 8K is tapping into the SteamVR ecosystem, meaning you’ll need to bring your own controllers and tracking base stations. You can pre-orders here in the US for $1,900.

Check out the specs below:

MeganeX superlight 8K Specs

Display
1.35 inch Micro OLED / 10 bit
Contrast Ratio
1,000,000:1
Resolution
3,552 × 3,840 per-eye (7,104 × 3,840 pixels for both eyes)
Color Depth
8 bit: 256 gradations, 10 bit: 1024 gradations
Color Gamut
95% DCI-P3 coverage
HDR
Supported via SteamVR
Refresh Rate 90Hz
Lens
Pancake lens (Panasonic built)
Interpupillary Distance (IPD)
58-72 mm (electrically adjustable)
Focus Adjustment 0D to -7D
Add-on prescription lens
Announcing soon
Weight
Less than 185g (6.5 oz)* *Note: Main body only
Wearing Method
Forehead pad + Head strap or Handheld adapter
Input (Microphone)
Built-in dual microphones with beam forming
Tracking
6DoF head tracking with SteamVR tracking *Note: Base station 1.0 or 2.0 required
Connectivity
PC: DisplayPort + USB 2.0, Headset side: USB Type-C *Note: Uses included converter box
Package Contents
MeganeX Superlight 8K, Light shade, Forehead pad, Head strap, USB Type-C cable (9.8 ft / 3 m), USB Type-C cable (3.3 ft / 1 m), DisplayPort cable, AC adapter, Converter box, X2 dongle (for SteamVR controller), Handheld adapter, Safety precautions, Warranty card
Price $1,899
Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • tmikaeld

    No way I'll pre-order at that price without knowing the FOV first :-D

    • Bram

      according mrtv's Sebastian, who tested the device, the fov is comparable with the pico 4 and around a 100° horizontal en vertical.

      • ViRGiN

        Mrtv is a pathetic shill who moved back to Taiwan without telling his audience; he took money from Kickstarter to open the "mrtv experience" and he hasn't recorded from it for months, he didn't even mention it. Same with his "airbnb for tech" insanity the TryMyTech. That guy is such a loser desperately trying to make a living by telling you how great vr is. Oh and he was sharing immersed visor affiliate links haha

  • Hard sell since it's Japan-only and they haven't gotten either of their previous two headsets to the wide market yet. oof.

  • gothicvillas

    Terrible brand name

    • xyzs

      People told them so for years and years, but they never listen.
      If shit falls on their head, that will be their own fault.

  • xyzs

    It seems like a nice headset for the visual and comfort, BUT
    -no included inside-out tracking
    -no controllers
    -no eye tracking
    …for 1900 dollars before tax… :/

    Just get real, it's no way.

    It's putting the full price at 2500 dollars, using Valve tech that will be deprecated anytime soon, not even mentioning you need a great PC to run such a high definition without being able to optimize with foveated rendering…

    I hate being pessimistic regarding VR products that try to push the boundaries, but I feel fooled when companies ask 2k for an incomplete product that relies on obsolete tech to buy apart, and doesn't provide the features that are needed to use the product fully (eye tracking).

  • Sofian

    How do you explain the price, considering that they use cheaper panels than the ones in the AVP that cost less than $500?
    The $2000 Play for dream MR headset uses the same BOE 4K panels, it has inside out tracking, eye tracking and plenty more sensors, an integrated snapdragon xr2+ gen2, controllers…

    • ViRGiN

      Play for Dream doesn't have anything, because it doesn't exist. It's yet another too good to be true KICKSTARTER SCAM!

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Let's first see if 'play for dream' can actually deliver. Btw, the XR2 is only as an extra accessoire puck which costs more. A kickstarter project isn't always right about the price they can mass produce it for.

  • Remember: the F goes before the T

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Haha, yes I too think that it isn't the best chosen name, I too always think the f is silent in their name..