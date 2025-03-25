John Wick-style Shooter Sandbox ‘HARD BULLET’ Coming to Quest 3 This Spring

By
Scott Hayden
-
0

GexagonVR announced its action flick-inspired shooter sandbox HARD BULLET (2020) is finally coming to Quest.

There’s no specific launch date yet, however Hard Bullet now has a Horizon Store page, which is marked as coming to Quest 3 and 3S sometime this Spring.

Initially released in early access on PC VR headsets in 2020, Hard Bullet is the sort of John Woo-inspired Hong Kong throwback that’s heavy on physics-based combat—and all the hyper-violence that goes along with it.

 


Similar to Blade & Sorcery before its big campaign update, the shooter-flavored combat sandbox doesn’t feature a story mode (for now), making it all about thinking up inventive ways to dispatch the hordes of oncoming baddies.

GexagonVR additionally announced a story mode is coming at some point in 2025 however, said to “unfold across multiple chapters, set in ever-evolving districts, each with its own atmosphere and encounters.”

“Our vision is to create a unique, immersive journey through a violent, sprawling megapolis, where each moment is intense and unpredictable,” the studio says, describing the upcoming story mode. “You’ll find yourself navigating chaotic city streets, facing brutal challenges, and engaging in high-stakes combat as you move deeper into the heart of the megapolis.”

Like the PC VR game, the Quest version promises 100+ weapons and various ways of making your own destructive loadout. And as you’d expect, there’s also ‘bullet time’ slow-mo, letting you really get into the John Wick-style shooting and martial arts action.

In the meanwhile, you can wishlist it on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and 3s.

