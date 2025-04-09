‘Rust’-like Shooter ‘Silent North’ Launches in Early Access on Quest & PC VR Headsets, Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
-
3

Silent North, the sandbox survival shooter from Ghosts of Tabor studio Combat Waffle, is now available in early access on Quest and PC VR headsets.

Like Face Punch Studio’s iconic PvPvE game Rust (2013)Silent North is an open-ended survival game that offers up a sandbox where you make the rules. Create allies, betray everyone, or just take in the game’s persistent world.

“It’s a completely different experience from Ghosts of Tabor, where survival is focused on high-stakes raids with an emphasis on tactical combat, gear collection, and extraction,” said Scott Albright, CEO and founder of Combat Waffle Studios. “The survival genre is so nuanced, but there’s one thing that tends to permeate every sub-genre: a total lack of immersive, VR ways to experience them. We’re working on changing that.”

SEE ALSO
'PowerWash Simulator VR' Studio Announces End of Updates Only 14 Months After Launch

And as you’d imagine, that also includes environmental hazards, hostile Infected (aka ‘zombies’), and fellow players looking to survive.

Described as an “alpha Early Access release,” Silent North is now available on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above and PC VR headsets via Steam, priced at $20.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.

  • Isn‘t „Grim“ supposed to be the Rust-clone and Silent North the Day-Z clone…?

    • gothicvillas

      I have close to 5000hrs on Dayz :) this isnt a clone of Dayz. Stop it.

  • STL

    Wow. A game looking not even as cool as Skyrim VR from 2018.