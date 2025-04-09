‘Rust’-like Shooter ‘Silent North’ Launches in Early Access on Quest & PC VR Headsets, Trailer Here

Silent North, the sandbox survival shooter from Ghosts of Tabor studio Combat Waffle, is now available in early access on Quest and PC VR headsets.

Like Face Punch Studio’s iconic PvPvE game Rust (2013), Silent North is an open-ended survival game that offers up a sandbox where you make the rules. Create allies, betray everyone, or just take in the game’s persistent world.

“It’s a completely different experience from Ghosts of Tabor, where survival is focused on high-stakes raids with an emphasis on tactical combat, gear collection, and extraction,” said Scott Albright, CEO and founder of Combat Waffle Studios. “The survival genre is so nuanced, but there’s one thing that tends to permeate every sub-genre: a total lack of immersive, VR ways to experience them. We’re working on changing that.”

And as you’d imagine, that also includes environmental hazards, hostile Infected (aka ‘zombies’), and fellow players looking to survive.

Described as an “alpha Early Access release,” Silent North is now available on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above and PC VR headsets via Steam, priced at $20.