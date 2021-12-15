Developers looking for a unique Linux-based workstation may be interested to hear that SimulaVR, the startup behind its own open-source VR Linux distro, is creating a standalone VR headset that aims to offer just that.

Dubbed ‘Simula One’, the standalone VR headset isn’t meant for gaming, rather it’s targeting programmers, software engineers, developers—essentially anyone who uses Linux for work-related stuff.

For now, the company has mentioned basic features and has also shown off a prototype of Simula One. It’s certainly capturing the cool, retro vibe that’s ostensibly taking inspiration from early home computers such as Magnavox Odyssey, Atari 2600 and Apple II.

Image courtesy SimulaVR

So far, we only know a few definite things about Simula One. The headset is said to come with a detachable x86 compute pack which will arrive with the company’s SimulaOS open-source VR window manager installed by default, the very same which can be installed and run on SteamVR headsets such as Valve Index and HTC Vive Pro.

Simula One is also said to include hand tracking via UltraLeap, a passthrough AR mode so you can keep an eye on your surroundings, and “other goodies to be unveiled in the coming weeks and months,” SimulaVR founder George Singer says in a blog post.

The company is tentatively aiming to launch a Kickstarter campaign for the headset in January 2022. Singer says we’ll hear more about delivery and price for Simula One in the coming weeks, as well as product updates, pictures, and videos of the headset.

It’s clear Simula One is appealing to a pretty small subset of VR users with its hardware-focused approach—i.e. not a virtual machine running Linux, which is admittedly a more general purpose solution. Still, the promise of a standalone VR headset that natively runs Linux out of the box is pretty intriguing, and it will be interesting to see what developers can do with it besides simply using command line to continue work within VR.

In any case, we’ll be following Simula One in the coming weeks as it nears its Kickstarter launch. Make sure to check back for more info as it arrives.

  • Ad

    I hope the passthrough is really good but either way this is intriguing.

    • David Kraeutmann

      Laptop with VR for multiple independent windows (as opposed to Immersed etc which require individual virtual displays)

  • jiink

    hello mini-deckard

  • Bob

    Not sure why anyone would want a Linux specific headset for “work-related” purposes on Linux. This will serve a microscopically tiny fraction of a fraction of a subset of users in an already tiny and emerging market within another tiny market. It’s safe to say they’re clearly not launching this product to make any single amount of money in the short or the long term. Perhaps the group of five Linux users that wanted this are now happy that their idea is at least out there in the open.

    • An augmented reality work environment that doesn’t require the sheer mass of hardware that makes up my multiple monitors and desk space, that would let me work effectively from any comfortable seat I could find?

      And it’s native to the same platform I use for work on a daily basis, just like thousands of other tech workers who make the internet go?

      What’s not to like?

      • zlthk8ne

        • You actually sound more legit than “Simula One” …. lol

      • Charles

        If it’s extremely lightweight, it could be an interesting way to work for Linux developers.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      I’m not sure if there is any significant market for this device, but I’m pretty sure it is more than five users, simply from the sheer amount of people here repeatedly wishing for a virtual multi monitor solution. This is exactly that: a desktop manager that allows you to sit at a desk, have a large number of virtual screens that can be used with all your desktop software. You can already run in on SteamVR HMDs, now they will offer a matching, portable HMD on Kickstarter.

      It pretty much has to run Linux, as only Linux allows completely replacing the Windows manager while staying compatible to existing apps, but as you can e.g. use Wine to run a large number of Windows apps within a Linux window manager instead of having to use a full blown VM, this might be interesting to a number of Windows users too.

      Yes, this is extremely niche, it targets one very specific use case of VR that is completely unrelated to games. But being niche doesn’t make it superfluous. Linus Tech Tips/ShortCircuit recently reviewed the GPD Pocket 3 modular mini laptop, a rather expensive 8″ handheld 0.7kg PC that has one special feature: a special socket for swappable modules, one of which provides an RS-232 serial interface, another working as a KVM device with HDMI in and keyboard/mouse passthrough. This is aimed at people working around in data centers, so they can hook up to either switches etc. still using a serial port or connect the handheld to a headless server, use the laptop screen with the server display out and its keyboard to config the machine.

      Ultra-niche, but if you look at the comment section, data center engineers with this specific use case are basically willing to kill to get their hands on this device. A number of streamers where also very interested, as the HDMI-IN is realized via a build-in capture card. And while I wouldn’t kill for a niche VR HMD using a small x86 compute device, I really miss my multiple large monitor setup for development when on the road, and would really appreciate a light VR alternative.

  • Who would be stupid enough to kickstart a HMD
    with all the blockbusters coming starting next month …??
    Oh yeah, *these* guys would. lol I guess now the question is:
    who’d be stupid enough to donate to this boondoggle …??

    • ViRGiN

      When DecaGoons get their refund they will invest in this one instead. Competition is great!

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Which blockbusters? AND STOP USING BOLD!!

  • ViRGiN

    I knew it’s going to be Kickstarter before even reading the article. Stay away people.

  • Nothing to see here

    I would face palm but I have a giant plastic brick in the way.

  • Onikaze

    I guess this will offer a new headset to those that got the open vr headset from Razer.

    looking at the camera placement it strikes me as a pretty small forward tracking cone, but let’s wait and see what the actual specs are. Like pretty much all would be competitors I hope they bering the thunder but I don’t see and ominous clouds on the horizon when I look at their site and what they say the focus is.