Skateboarding Sim ‘VR Skater’ Coming to PSVR 2 This Summer, Trailer Here

VR Skater, the skateboarding sim for PC VR headsets, is making its way to PSVR 2 this summer.

First launched on Steam Early Access in 2021, VR Skater offers up a unique way of sidestepping the fact that most people don’t have tracked feet (or skateboard perioherals) in VR yet.

In it, you move your motion controllers in the same way you might move your feet. It’s a pretty unique locomotion concept that sidesteps the need for some sort of skateboard peripheral, like the old skateboard controller for Tony Hawk: Ride (2009).

In VR Skater, you push your board forward by moving your hand in a skiing motion, and use precise controller motions to execute a wide variety of flip tricks, grabs, grinds, slides and manuals.

Developer Deficit Games and publisher Perp Games say the urban skating sim offers up seven environments as well as the Mega Ramp, which will test your mettle by launching you across a giant chasm.

In addition to an online leaderboard, it also lets you earn XP, medals, trophies and even a VR Skater shop, where you can exchange XP for grip tape, trucks, wheels and board artwork.

The studios haven’t mentioned a precise launch date beyond “summer 2023,” although in the meanwhile you can wishlist VR Skater on PSVR 2 here.