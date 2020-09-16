‘Sniper Elite VR’ Confirmed for Oculus Quest, Gameplay Trailer Here

Rebellion announced today at Facebook Connect that Sniper Elite VR is officially headed to all major VR headsets, including SteamVR headsets, PSVR, and now Oculus Quest too.

Sniper Elite VR for Quest is being developed by Rebellion in collaboration with Coatsink and Just Add Water. The studio says Sniper Elite VR is headed to Quest “soon.”

In Sniper Elite VR you’re tasked with fighting for the Italian Resistance in an all-new mission to rid WWII-era Sicily of the Nazi U-boat menace.

The single-player game is said to include first-person action, an explosive campaign and immersive motion controls. Yes, there’s also going to be the iconic x-ray kill cam.

Rebellion mentioned at the E3 2019 gameplay reveal that the game’s weaponry will not only include the obligatory sniper rifles, but also a host of other weapons such as various SMGs, pistols, grenades, and a tactical ‘Welrod’ suppressed pistol for stealthy kills.