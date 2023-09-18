Meta is shutting down three of its exclusive titles next March, including VR shooters Dead and Buried (2016) and Dead and Buried II (2019), and virtual pet simulator Bogo (2019).

Meta announced via email to current game owners that all three titles will no longer be supported come March 15th, 2024. In the meantime, the company has removed the games from store search results, and removed any way to purchase or download them (if not already in your library).

Created as an Oculus Touch launch title for Rift and released in late 2016 by Oculus Studios, Dead and Buried was one of the pioneering multiplayer VR shooters that explored room-scale gameplay, including co-op, PvP, and single-player modes.

Interestingly, the Oculus Touch launch title never came to Quest, although a version was adapted for Oculus Go, the 3DOF standalone released in 2018.

Meta’s internal game development studio back then, Oculus Studios, instead was working on Dead and Buried II, which would release as a launch title for the original Quest in May 2019, but also arrive on Rift with cross-play.

Dead and Buried II departed from the purely room-scale locomotion of the first, and injected some standard stick-driven locomotion to the mix, making for more dynamic shootouts across multiple maps.

Released as a free Oculus Quest launch title in 2019 (and Rift), Bogo lets you raise and care for your own virtual pet. It’s admittedly a short experience without a ton of depth, but it’s getting the axe just the same come March 15th, as it will be removed not only from both Quest and Rift Stores, but also from user libraries.

While both Dead and Buried games heavily feature online gameplay—more understandable victims of platform decay—the decision to shutter the single-player game Bogo suggests Meta isn’t prioritizing legacy support for original Quest games as it moves towards the next generation of Quest headset, or more specifically Quest 3.

Whatever the case, we’re sure to learn more come September 27th during Connect 2023 where the company will very likely release a flurry of news surrounding Quest 3.

  • Scientism

    This world where “buy” means “we let you rent-play it for 3-5 years” really sucks. All people who bought a game that is being discontinued by an online store should be able to download the game’s image for side-loading and the server code for self-hosting also.

    • peppersghostoftsushima

      So stop supporting a shitty company that has been known to be shitty at least since 2014 just because they have cheaper/better hardware. Even the hardware itself is essentially rented to you.

  • JanO

    Makes me wonder about Meta’s claim that ALL of my current game library will work on Q3, just better… They should definately keep old content alive in one way or another with some kind of compatibility layer. No matter what they say, they do have the mean$ to do it and its been done by others.

    When done right, all programs should last a lifetime with minimal intervention… Just look at anything made by John Carmack.

    Nobody likes having their things taken away from them, but it seems modern companies don’t give a f**k about you once they’ve got your money. It wasn’t like that back when people had a spine… This should become law.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: Meta sucks. Obviously not always, as they do a loot of good things for VR, but too often. They are utterly horrible at preserving VR history.

    I am still pissed that Meta removed the already implemented Quest compatibility with Oculus Go titles on the Quest 2 for no technical reason. I had paid a significant amount of money for a large library of Go apps, only for them to announce two years after launch they’d cancel it less than six months later. That meant not only stop selling the hardware, but also updating the software. And even 3rd party developers wouldn’t be allowed to publish or update apps or fix game breaking bugs, even though the Go app store is still running and selling software almost three years later, I assume mostly to prevent customers from suing them.

    Killing a locked down platform with less than half a year warning is obviously anti-consumer, as there is no way to simply switch to another store. With MRL burning through billions every year with often questionable results like Horizon World, I don’t buy that they had to save the money or needed the production lines. They just carried over the “fail fast” philosophy of many large web service companies, shutting down everything that doesn’t attract a sufficiently large user base in a short time, the results of which are visible on sites like the “Killed by Google” graveyard, currently listing 288 terminated Google projects.

    Contrary to what many believe the Go wasn’t unpopular due to being limited to 3DoF. Oculus sold more Go than Rift, and during the OC5 keynote John Carmack revealed that the user retention rate was as high as with the Rift, something they had not expected due to the miserable retention rate of the Gear VR. Killing the Go or removing Go compatibility from the Quest was probably driven by the same motivation as shutting down the Echo VR or Dead and Buried servers: Meta is done with the project, and the users are collateral damage. It’s not that they couldn’t find and pay a few developers to keep the projects running and fix minor bug, they just want to move on. And that is a bad attitude for any media provider. People tend to get emotionally attached to old movies, music they loved as teens or games they played obsessively at/after school. When those aren’t available as physical media, shutting their services down permanently is different from canceling one of thousands of similar web apps, which will mostly only cause some inconvenience.

    I’m grateful for all the research and product development done by Oculus/Meta, and without them VR would most likely be in a much worse state. But they treat VR too much as just a product and not enough as a medium and culture. Compare that to Valve, who on September 13th turned 20, and celebrated with a page about their history, listing the most important releases for every year since launch, most of which you can still buy, currently with huge birthday discounts. Or GOG (Good Old Games), famous for preserving ancient DOS games now running in DOSBox, support for Mac/Linux and not using DRM, which grew out of the initial business of CD Projekt. Founded in 1994 to provide legitimate versions of games in Poland, localized often by decompiling and reverse engineering, which taught them what they needed to develop titles like The Witcher or Cyberpunk 2077. Their passion for games and game preservation is what drove them to not only use GOG to publish their own or new games, but spend time and money on making classic titles playable that will never sell in large numbers, but enable gamers to relive some of their memories or show their kids what they played before billions of polygons and 100GB install sizes.

    Forget about showing any of your decedents what taking part in the early days of consumer VR felt like. The best you can do is dig up some old titles on Steam, but that’s mostly 2016 and after. Some of the very early and iconic titles like RiftCoaster were available only on Oculus Share, a directory/site run by Oculus for early VR experiments and games, open like Sidequest VR, and shut down with little or no warning once Oculus had started their closed store in 2016. The site’s structure prevented it from being properly preserved by archive_org, so this extremely impactful part of VR history is pretty much just gone, because Ocululs/Meta “moved on” and wanted people to use their newer, closed product instead. I may be annoyed by not being able to go back to my Oculus Go library, but compared to that, shutting down Oculus Share was basically a crime against humanity, or at least the part of humanity that cares about the history of VR. They should have at least given a proper warning, so that someone could have archived this repository used by most of the early VR developers. And if you look at GOG, or the huge emulator scene, or what people today do with and find out about 30, 40 or 50 years old computers, there is a market and a need for the preservation of the history of (VR) technology and gaming. Unfortunately Meta lacks respect for both the history of VR and gaming and their customers, which is a problem, given their dominant role in XR.