Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Rebellion, the studio behind the Sniper Elite franchise, announced a new VR game coming to Quest this month: Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior.

The studio threw out a reveal trailer in addition to announcing a pretty close release date; it’s coming to Quest 2/3/Pro on November 30th.

While we can’t tell how deep the game will be just by looking at the trailer, Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior is only priced at $15, which suggests we’ll be getting a shorter game that the original Sniper Elite VR (2021), which launched with a six-hour campaign for $30. It’s also only been announced for Quest, whereas Sniper Elite VR came to all major VR headsets at the time.

Developed in partnership with Just Add Water, Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior puts you in the boots of “the Partisan,” a former Italian resistance soldier reliving his memories of banishing Nazi forces from his homeland. The studio says it will feature a “full story-driven campaign in which you uncover Nazi “wonder-weapons” that must be destroyed along with those behind the plans.”

Two additional game modes were also announced: ‘Sniper Hunt’ and ‘Last Stand’. The studio says Sniper Hunt is an “intense game of cat and mouse that pits you against expert Nazi snipers,” whereas Last Stand pits you against waves of enemies where you’ll need to gather weapons and ammunition and set traps before fighting to survive against the oncoming forces.

You can wishlist the game on Quest here.