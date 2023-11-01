‘Sniper Elite’ is Getting a New VR Game on Quest Soon, $15 Price Suggests Lower Ambitions

By
Scott Hayden
-
5

Rebellion, the studio behind the Sniper Elite franchise, announced a new VR game coming to Quest this month: Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior.

The studio threw out a reveal trailer in addition to announcing a pretty close release date; it’s coming to Quest 2/3/Pro on November 30th.

While we can’t tell how deep the game will be just by looking at the trailer, Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior is only priced at $15, which suggests we’ll be getting a shorter game that the original Sniper Elite VR (2021), which launched with a six-hour campaign for $30. It’s also only been announced for Quest, whereas Sniper Elite VR came to all major VR headsets at the time.

Image courtesy Rebellion, Just Add Water

Developed in partnership with Just Add Water, Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior puts you in the boots of “the Partisan,” a former Italian resistance soldier reliving his memories of banishing Nazi forces from his homeland. The studio says it will feature a “full story-driven campaign in which you uncover Nazi “wonder-weapons” that must be destroyed along with those behind the plans.”

Two additional game modes were also announced: ‘Sniper Hunt’ and ‘Last Stand’. The studio says Sniper Hunt is an “intense game of cat and mouse that pits you against expert Nazi snipers,” whereas Last Stand pits you against waves of enemies where you’ll need to gather weapons and ammunition and set traps before fighting to survive against the oncoming forces.

You can wishlist the game on Quest here.

  • Yeshaya

    I recently replayed the original to see how it was on Quest 3. Really frustrating because it’s not a great game, but it’s like a 60/100 that’s a few QoL improvements away from being an 85. Make grabbing things a little easier, make the stealth a little better, and you’re there. Hopefully at least these game modes leave a lot of replayability, particularly the wave survival. I’m not expecting much out of a cat and mouse mode with stealth this janky. I just finished the main campaign and I still don’t know what the difference is between “alerted”, “shot heard”, “investigated”, and “detected”.

    • Sven Viking
      • ViRGiN

        Haha, Alyx best VR game ever to be made vibes

      • ViRGiN

        Also I don’t know if you noticed, but everything people hated about Hitman VR is exactly what praydog unreal injector represents, basically nobody has ever used it, its still not released, and i have strong doubts its even coming (or at least without price of tag of join patreon to help iron the last bugs out for early access) this year like it was promised for so long, suddenly a janky mod ticks all the boxes for PCVR ab-users.

  • ViRGiN

    $20 Gorilla Tag is still #1 PCVR game, so $15 game that doesn’t require RTX 4090TI to run is a steal.