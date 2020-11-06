Cross-platform social app vTime XR is now available on Quest and Quest 2.

vTime XR is a free app available on a host of devices, including Oculus Rift, Windows VR headsets, Google Cardboard, Oculus Go/Gear VR, Daydream View, and AR-capable mobile devices. Starting yesterday, vTime XR is now on the Oculus Store for the Quest platform.

Unlike the free-wheeling social VR titans VRChat and Rec Room, vTime XR provides curated chatrooms and an intimate, always-seated experience for up to four users. Although decidedly more demure, vTime XR also lets you share 360 photos and watch select streaming content in the theater space launched this summer.

Earlier in the pandemic, the platform apparently struck a chord with users looking for a less complicated social outlet than others currently available in VR, with the Liverpool, UK-based developers vTime reporting a 79% increase in daily new users since lockdown measures came into place in most areas around mid-March.

With the entrance of Quest 2 and the launch of vTime XR on the platform, it’s possible the social app will see even more users looking for quiet respite for what appears to be renewed lockdown measures.