Somnium Space, makers of the upcoming Somnium VR1 PC VR headset, announced it’s partnering with TG0, the team behind the unique finger-tracking motion ‘etee controller’ that launched out of Kickstarter in 2020.

The companies announced they’re are releasing a hardware bundle deal featuring both the Somnium VR1 headset and the etee controllers from TG0.

Customers who reserve a Somnium VR1 headset, starting at €1,900 (~$2,060 USD), will receive a 20% discount code for a pair of SteamVR-tracked etee controllers, which are typically priced at $492.

The controllers feature full finger-tracking​ and an open-hand design that allows you to pinch, point, and swipe while doing stuff in 6DOF, which is thanks to the modular SteamVR-compatible tracking arm that snaps onto the controller body. Take a look at the unboxing below to see it in action:

As you’d imagine, etee controllers aren’t really targeting hardcore gamers who need reliable binary button input, like you might find on Meta Touch or PSVR 2 Sense controller, but rather things like training, art, therapy, social XR, and more. Check out our Q&A with the company’s interface product design specialist Mick Lin to learn more.

While it’s still not certain exactly when Somnium VR1 is set to ship, it seems we’re getting fairly close, as the company announced its first slate of headsets have left the factory floor and will be used as R&D devices as the company dials in assembly and manufacturing tolerances.

Featuring a 2,880 × 2,880 QD-LCD with Mini LED panels, a wide 130-degree horizontal field of view, and SteamVR tracking, Somnium VR1 is primarily targeting high-end gaming and professional applications.

Thanks to its modular design, users can customize their headset with a number of components, which includes high-resolution passthrough cameras, eye-tracking unit, and hand-tracking add-ons.

You can check out more specs and reserve a base VR1 headset, or ones kitted with the components mentioned above exclusively through Somnium’s website, while you’ll find all versions of the etee controllers over on TG0’s etee contoller website.