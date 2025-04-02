Animal Company, the free-to-play early access game on Quest, has been at the top of the platform’s highest-earning games multiple weeks in a row own, with long-time favorite Gorilla Tag sitting right behind it. And the Lethal Company-inspired game isn’t showing any signs of waning in popularity either.

Animal Company crossed a boundary only one other game has managed to do; Another Axiom’s Gorilla Tag was the first to garner over 100,000 user reviews on Quest, doing so last March—making it by far the most successful game on the platform, both in review numbers and revenue generated.

Now, Wooster Games’ Animal Company, which includes Gorilla Tag’s arm-based locomotion and action from hit survival game Lethal Company, has crossed the 100K user review mark, nearly doubling user reviews since the studio announced it had topped 1 million monthly active users (MAU) last month. And it’s done so remarkably fast.

This time last month, Animal Company was sitting around over 60,000 user reviews on the Horizon Store, while Gorilla Tag was just above 140,000. This past month alone, Animal Company has rocketed to over 108,000 user reviews, while Gorilla Tag has only tallied 6,000 more over the course of the month.

According to figures obtained by independent data aggregator VRDB, there was a big boost in user reviews starting in mid-March:

Provided the game continues its current trajectory, Animal Company could conceivably unseat Gorilla Tag as Quest’s most popular game when it comes to user reviews, although there a few more metrics to account for.

Consistent daily active users (DAU) and MAU metrics are pretty important too, which is why Gorilla Tag is still the most popular game on Quest week-in and week-out—although Animal Company is now right behind it.

Ultimately, this ongoing explosion of users also needs to translate into growing revenue for the studio, something Wooster hasn’t shared since it first turned on microtransactions in September—meaning there’s no telling how that success has translated into real-world revenue.

Last month, Wooster Games did tell Road to VR however the launch of in-app purchases has left the studio in “a strong and healthy position.”

“Since launching monetization in September, our revenue has grown consistently month-over-month, more than doubling since December,” the studio told Road to VR in March. “The real standout stat, though, is our player base—Animal Company now has over 1 million MAU, a 4x increase since December.”

This comes as the Quest platform is seeing a growing demographic shift spurred on by the release of Quest 3S, Meta’s $300 mixed reality headset. Meta confirmed earlier this year that the rise F2P content and younger players is seeing a boom in revenue generated from in-app purchases—like the ones you’ll find in Animal Company or Gorilla Tag.

The key question now is whether this momentum will translate into sustained engagement and revenue growth over time. We’re eager to hear those revenue numbers, when and if Wooster Games ever releases word, which will give us a clearer picture of just how Quest’s top-earning titles are currently faring. If it’s anything like Gorilla Tag’s most recent figure released last June, it may already be in the millions.