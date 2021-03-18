In preparation for the reveal of its next VR headset, Sony today gave a first look at its next-gen VR controller for use with PS5, something that appears very similar to Oculus’ Touch controller.

Sony showed off the new controller today, detailing a few of the most impactful changes coming to its VR ecosystem. One large shift that the controllers portend: it appears the company’s next-gen VR headset will include headset-mounted cameras to optically track the controllers, and presumably also the environment for room-scale movement. (Good riddance, PS Camera and PS Move).

Image courtesy Sony

Outside of its orb-like shape, which likely hides LED tracking markers similar to Touch, the still unnamed controllers are said to house Dual Sense-style adaptive triggers in each controller, which allows for developers to differentiate the level of force feedback to create unique feelings such as drawing a bowstring or firing a gun.

Image courtesy Sony

Haptic feedback is also aiming to be “impactful, textured and nuanced,” the company says.

“When you’re traversing through rocky desert or trading blows in melee combat, you’ll feel the difference, magnifying the extraordinary visual and audio experience that’s so central to VR.”

Image courtesy Sony

The company says the controllers will also come with some degree of ‘finger touch detection’, something it says will “detect your fingers without any pressing in the areas where you place your thumb, index, or middle fingers,” saying its slated to enable more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay.

SEE ALSO
Oculus Announces Two Sponsored Sessions at GDC Showcase Next Week

Aligning more with modern VR motion controllers such as Touch (great for developers), the new controller has what appear to be a standard button and analog stick layout, something that’s since been adopted by many consumer VR systems at this point.

Although difficult to tell, it also appears the controllers have a USB Type-C charging port, which could mean it has a non-removable battery inside similar to Dual Sense.

Close-up of lower controller hilt | Image courtesy Sony

It’s important to note that at this time there is no official naming scheme for Sony’s upcoming next-gen VR headset. There’s also no release date, price, or spec sheet available yet. We’ll have our eyes peeled for any additional information in the coming days, as it’s clear Sony is ramping up hype for its next big VR reveal.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Adrian Meredith

    This is huge, now we have a standard control scheme for VR.

    • Carolyn Wilson

      Get $192 per h from Google~a1256~ Yes this can be best since I simply got my initial payroll check of $24413 and this was just of a one week…I have aslo purchased my good BMW M5 right after this payment…~a1256~ it is really best job I have even had and you will not for~give yourself if you do not check it >>>> https://zilo.app/ijQpj ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

  • Amni3D

    It’s been 3000 years..

    It seems they’re going for both capsense and a grip button, so that’s interesting.
    I’m more interested in the HMD, but this is looking great design wise. I can only imagine how sharp the HMD is gonna look.

    I’ll guess that this is a summer or holiday 2022 product. Either way, hyped as heck.

  • kontis

    Very nice, but the most popular VR app of all time (that has more total hours played than all other VR apps ever made combined) will never be available on it due to its open modding nature (ironically a necessity for any metaverse wannabe), which is not “kosher” enough for an archaic, closed and anti-consumer (internally monopolistic) platform like Playstation.

    • Amni3D

      Would love to see native SteamVR drivers. They seem tight with Valve, and Quest Link proved a point, so who knows.

      I’m fine with the storefront being closed if we can at least use it on PC.

      • kontis

        Would love to see native SteamVR drivers.

        This will never happen. Sony won’t make money on PSVR2 hardware and they are not in business to subsidize PC market.

        For the same reason “using” PSVR1 on PC to this day is an abomination not worth the effort.

  • Yes, this looks like a lovely evolution of the Oculus Touch controllers (which I still consider the best VR controllers out there, even above the Valve Index ones). Nice one, Sony.

    Hopefully other hardware manufacturers will add this advanced force feedback and improved tracking area into their future controllers too, as these are two things I think would make every VR controller better going forward.

    • kontis

      I don’t see any evolution here. Valve Index was an evolution (but maybe a failed one due to complexity…).
      This one looks like a slightly modified clone with updated haptics to current standards.

      Not surprising from Sony, who stopped innovating decades ago. They trashed 20 years of their HMD development and micro displays investment (remember HMZ-T3?) and instead of using that for PSVR they copied something a teenager made in a garage, but with better parts.

      They were “inspired” by the Rift, then they were “inspired” by Timewarp (without being sued by Zernimax, haha) and now they got “inspired” by Oculus Touch.
      A very inspirational company.

      • Blaexe

        The haptics and adaptive triggers are very innovative. The rest is similar to the Touch controllers probably to keep the cost down, which makes sense for a device that aims at the mainstream.

        But still, the first two features are huge.

        • Bob

          Agreed here. It does seem a bit embarrassing that in the year 2021 heading into 2022, haptics for VR controllers has hardly moved on from 2016. Glad to see Sony taking a stance on this.

          • Blaexe

            The opposite actually. OG Touch had great haptics similar to – let’s say – the Nintendo Switch.

            Quest 1 controllers had very bad haptics. Quest 2 controllers are improved over that, but still nowhere near as good as the OG Touch controllers.
            Hope this pushes facebook to improve haptics in the next iteration.

      • Cragheart

        These should be cheaper than OG Touch controllers and probably better.

      • Vastly superior haptic feedback (think Switch Joy-Con or PS5 DualSense) and clearly the potential for superior tracking (because the sensor rings cover way more area around the hand for less occlusion and so on) are both obvious and welcome evolutions–and far better than some finger wiggling that rarely gets used and isn’t even 100% accurate or reliable anyway.

  • nejihiashi88

    i hope they do standalone HMD that can pair with ps5 or pc for extra power and with detachable hdmi 2.1

  • Alex

    That looks awkward af to hold. There’s no strap to hold it in place like Index, there’s a funky grip trigger so no full, precise finger tracking I guess, since you have to hold it at all times. Maybe it was too much to expect them to be on the cutting edge, but at least they are on par with the current standard more or less and it sure beats the Move! But hey, if the rest of it is good and it’s priced well, I could even get it for my PC as a way too long overdue resolution upgrade, as long as people get it to work 100%. Man, Oculus really nailed the design in 2016, everyone is copying their set up since then so even the old af Oculus Rift CV1 users like myself basically have all the same playability developers expect and primarily develop for, 5 years into it, now likely to get to 10 thanks to PSVR2.

    • Amni3D

      Even Oculus are playing catch-up with the CV1 designs. That’s how ahead of the curve they were :v

      These are obviously styled after the CV1 and Index controllers. Can’t really judge until I try it. I wonder if these are the final designs…

      • Alex

        The grip trigger is suspect though, in placement and form. Why not have that also be a full adaptive trigger instead, maybe it’d also allow for convenient “squeeze” functions without full finger tracking. Technically you can do it on Oculus but it’d take some more self control, it doesn’t have resistance, if you were to use it in that way and have it work as “grip” with Looks almost like the meh Vive Wand trigger.

    • These look to be Oculus Touch plus, which basically makes them the all round best VR controllers on the market imo.