Thirdverse, the Japan-based VR studio behind Swords of Gargantua, Altair Breaker, and X8, announced that its VR multiplayer JRPG SOUL COVENANT is coming to all major headsets next month.

Developed by the core team behind SOUL SACRIFICE (2013), players are thrust into a post-apocalyptic Tokyo in the franchise’s first VR expansion.

Soul Covenant is said to feature a “deeply emotional narrative,” letting players explore humanity’s last bastion against the relentless onslaught of an AI-led genocidal army known as ‘Deus Ex Machina’.

While the game can be played in single player mode, it also supports up to four players in multiplayer, bringing what’s described as “intense hack and slash combat” to the whole squad.

Soul Covenant is headed to Quest 2/3/Pro, PSVR 2, and PC VR platforms on April 18th, priced at $40. You can pre-order it now on Quest, which includes a 10% discount.