Thirdverse, the Japan-based VR studio behind Swords of GargantuaAltair Breaker, and X8, announced that its VR multiplayer JRPG SOUL COVENANT is coming to all major headsets next month.

Developed by the core team behind SOUL SACRIFICE (2013), players are thrust into a post-apocalyptic Tokyo in the franchise’s first VR expansion.

Soul Covenant is said to feature a “deeply emotional narrative,” letting players explore humanity’s last bastion against the relentless onslaught of an AI-led genocidal army known as ‘Deus Ex Machina’.

SEE ALSO
Panasonic VR Startup Shiftall Announces 'superlight' PC VR Headset, New Full Body Trackers

While the game can be played in single player mode, it also supports up to four players in multiplayer, bringing what’s described as “intense hack and slash combat” to the whole squad.

Soul Covenant is headed to Quest 2/3/Pro, PSVR 2, and PC VR platforms on April 18th, priced at $40. You can pre-order it now on Quest, which includes a 10% discount.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.