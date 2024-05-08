Kinetic Rhythm Game ‘Spin Rhythm XD’ is Coming to PSVR 2 This Summer, Free VR Update to Steam

Spin Rhythm XD (2023), the kinetic rhythm-action game, is coming to PSVR 2, PS5 and PS4 this summer, which is also slated to include a free VR update to the original game on Steam.

Releasing on July 9th, Spin Rhythm XD is a bit like a cross between Bop It and Guitar Hero, but instead of a Fender with colored buttons or some strange plastic Plumbus, you’ve got your VR headset’s motion controllers and a sort of kinetic colored wheel.

The game, which was developed by Super Spin Digital and released initially on PC last year, is including in its VR-supported version the ability to move, tap, slide, spin the wheel to the beat with your motion controllers. To boot, the studio says it’s also bringing VR support to the PC version on the same day it launches Spin Rhythm XR on PlayStation.

It also features over 60 licensed and original tracks by Hyper Potions, Nitro Fun, Haywyre, Au5, Camellia, Anamanaguchi, Panda Eyes, Teminite, Pegboard Nerds, Akira Complex, Tokyo Machine, meganeko, Anomalie, Lena Raine, 2Mello, Moe Shop and more.

Check out the trailer below: