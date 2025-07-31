Star Citizen promised to include VR support as a core feature more than a decade ago—long before it scope-creeped its way into becoming the MMO of today. Now, Cloud Imperium Games (CIG) says they’re actually going to put VR support to the test, but you still probably shouldn’t hold your breath.

As first reported by UploadVR, CIG is going to internally test whether it can bring VR support to Star Citizen. For those counting, that will be 13 years since the studio promised it in the game’s 2012 Kickstarter campaign.

“We have backed Oculus Rift and will support it in Star Citizen / Squadron 42,” CIG said in the game’s Kickstarter. “Who doesn’t want to sit in their cockpit, hands on your joystick and throttle, swiveling your head, to track that enemy fighter that just blew by?”

In a recent interview though, CIG Senior Director Sean Tracy says the studio still has plans to bring VR support to the game, and briefly touches on some of the challenges.

“Obviously we’ve talked about [VR] a million times,” says Tracy in the interview, seen below. “It’s something we want, we just don’t prioritize it ahead of everything else. We’ll still be coming back to that […] I think there are some tests even going on in the next month or two.”

And while Tracy says Star Citizen’s Star Engine—a derivative of CryEngine 3—can actually support VR, there are two main issues: the game’s renderer no longer supports VR, and the studio will need to engineer a solution to dual render for left and right eyes at an acceptable frame rate, which is a tall order.

Granted, a small portion of the game did include support for the Oculus Rift DK1 for a brief time in 2013, which allowed users to walk around a ship hangar and visualize a purchased ship. There have been other internal tests since then too, and even feature releases that suggested that VR support was still on the studio’s radar, like its UI update in 2017 which was supposedly made with VR in mind.

Meanwhile, Star Citizen has essentially become synonymous with ‘scope creep’—when a developer promises more and more features beyond anything initially envisioned for the game—making it doubtful we’ll ever see VR support at this rate.

Beginning as a relatively modest space sim crowdfunded in 2012 with a goal of $500,000, Star Citizen promised a deep space combat and trading game in the spirit of Wing Commander and Freelancer.

It has since ballooned into a persistent MMO-style universe and a cinematic single-player campaign (Squadron 42), also integrating first-person shooter gameplay, planet landing and procedural generation, complex economic simulation, NPC AI ecosystems, realistic physics and damage modeling—the list goes on.

And with over $800 million raised—by far the most crowdfunded entertainment project in history—the game remains in alpha over a decade later.

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    VR testing coming soon… Does this mean we're getting VR in year 2042?

    • supamario

      Yes. Why do you think it's called Squadron 42.

  • namekuseijin

    so in other 10 years, version 1.0 is released with full VR support

    a truly futuristic game decades in early access

    • Brilliant average

      by that time we can ask agi to create a game like star citizen in vr for us…

  • FRISH

    We're gonna get actual spaceships before the game is fully released.

  • Patrick Hogenboom

    LOL, they must be running low on things to hype, that they had to dig this old thing out

  • Tailgun

    Elite: Dangerous, for all its flaws, has already had this support for years. And No Mans Sky, which exceeds SC in scope, also has had working VR for years. Just another chapter in the biggest crowdfunding scam of all time.

  • kiwishamoo

    Where did 800 MILLION DOLLARS go?????

  • Aeroflux

    I have absolute confidence in CIG to mess this up. I was inspired to build a sim rig for SC many years ago, and had to switch to Flight Simulator 2020 due to all the game-crippling bugs SC still has to this day.

    Now I'm fighting to tolerate the absolute crap VR performance of Flight Simulator 2024–and it isn't because my GPU is a couple generations behind. It's because Asobo can take performance seriously enough to warrant a consistent framerate. CIG and feasible VR gameplay/performance/support are orders of magnitude apart in comparison.

  • ZarathustraDK

    SC isn't procedurally generated though. Devs may use procedural generation during the creation of planets and then adding handcrafted elements and polish afterwards. Procedural generation would be something like Diablo 2's levels, minecraft seeds and NMS that happens on the fly when entering a non-visited area.