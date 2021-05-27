Sony announced that Star Wars: Squadrons (2020), the PSVR-compatible space dogfighter, is going to be one of June’s free PlayStation Plus titles.

Starting June 1st, Star Wars: Squadrons will be free to keep for PS Plus members, and will be available to claim until July 5th. The game, which was launched back in October 2020, is regularly priced at $40.

Other free PS Plus titles include Operation: Tango (PS5 version only) and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown.

Star Wars: Squadrons may not be a VR-only title, although EA’s Motive Studios impressed with its ability to not only put you into the digitally recreated cockpits from the storied franchise, but do so with enough flair to feel like a VR-native adventure.

Its campaign is engaging, multiplayer has continuously evolved since launch, and broad cross-platform support across console and PC has been a boon for both SteamVR and PSVR users looking for a healthy population of other players. Check out why we gave Star Wars: Squadrons a resounding [9/10] in our review.