Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and XR Games unveiled Starship Troopers: Continuum last month, the film franchise’s very own VR co-op shooter. The studios now say it’s coming in November.

Previously set to arrive on Quest 2 and 3 on October 17th, and PSVR 2 on October 31st, Starship Troopers: Continuum still needs time in the oven, it seems.

The studios announced via an X post it’s now coming November 14th on Quest, and November 25th on PSVR 2, citing the need for “extra playtesting, polish, and [bug] fixes.”

Here’s that message in full:

Starship Troopers: Continuum will now be coming out on November 14, 2024, on Meta Quest, and November 25, 2024, on PlayStation VR2.

This is to allow further time for extra playtesting, polish, and fixes, to help ensure the best experience on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR2.

We appreciate the community’s patience and support, and look forward to seeing everyone on the battlefield this November.

Set 25 years after the Battle of Klendathu, where film protagonist Johnny Rico first saw action against the giant Arachnid inhabitants, the online co-op shooter will let you and up to two other players become experimental soldiers with advanced psychic powers in your battle against the bugs.

Considering the game’s developer XR Games only just recently released Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded (2024) on Quest last month, which was widely panned for both its poor visual quality and game-breaking bugs, it makes sense Sony doesn’t want to see another critical misfire with its own IP, which has made somewhat of a resurgence as of late.

This comes amid the launch of the franchise’s latest flatscreen online shooter Starship Troopers: Extermination (2024)which arrived on PC, PS5, and Xbox X|S on October 10th. On Steam, the game garnered an overall user rating of ‘Very Positive’, tallied from more than 26,000 user reviews.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • J.C.

    Probably has something to do with them laying off 72 employees, leaving them with a skeleton crew of 12 people. If there are any major issues with the game upon release, don’t expect them to get fixed.

    Also, personally, I’m not terribly interested in buying a game where my money goes only to the investors. I mean, they already canned nearly everyone; the dev team doesn’t get the money. I’ll wait for it to hit abandonware pricing.