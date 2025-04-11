Valve’s rumored standalone XR headset, codenamed ‘Deckard’, has been the subject of speculation since mention was first discovered back in 2021. Now, information obtained by tech analyst and VR pundit Brad Lynch (aka ‘SadlyItsBradley‘) points to Valve gearing up production for the long-awaited device.

Deckard is still largely a mystery, although rumors suggest Valve’s next headset will be a standalone device that can also wirelessly stream PC VR games, ostensibly putting it competition with Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro.

Lynch, who is often involved in XR industry leaks, maintains Valve has been recently importing “equipment to manufacture VR headset facial interfaces inside the USA.”

“The equipment is being provided by Teleray Group who also manufactured the gaskets for the Valve Index and HP G2 Omnicept,” Lynch says in an X post.

Valve Index is nearly six years old now, so it’s unlikely the company is looking to prototype facial interfaces for the aging PC VR headset, which really only leaves its long-awaited next entry into the XR segment.

It’s uncertain whether Valve’s move to manufacture key parts in the US is an effort to sidestep increased tariffs on China, which US President Donald Trump levied in recent days.

Lynch however reports that Valve is using the same US-based facility previously dedicated to manufacturing the company’s Lighthouse 2.0 base stations, which Valve cleared out nearly two years ago.

“Maybe […] they wanted to use that facility for manufacturing some new components in the years they have Deckard on the market, dodging some tariff pressures(?), [or maybe] prototyping future HMDs gasket designs near/at Valve. This option I doubt since I’d wager they already have small scale R&D equipment already for many years,” Lynch speculates.

Having been the subject of rumor for nearly four years now, there’s been a mountain of reports and leaks concerning Deckard. The most recent reports however point to Valve actually gearing up production, which would suggest we’re not very far from its unveiling.

Valve ‘Roy’ Model Leak | Image courtesy Brad Lynch

In November 2024, leaked 3D models hidden in a SteamVR update appeared to show off a new VR motion controller, codenamed ‘Roy’, which departs from standard VR motion controller layouts by offering a more traditional gamepad-style button layout instead of the now widely-adopted Touch layout. Provided Valve is set on that design, it could mean Deckard will offer a 1:1 input experience with Steam Deck.

Then, in February, a report from serial leaker and data miner ‘Gabe Follower’ suggested Valve is releasing Deckard by the end of 2025, priced at $1,200. Gabe Follower maintains that Deckard’s rumored $1,200 price point “will be sold at a loss,” who further posits Deckard will use the same SteamOS as seen in Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld, albeit adapted for VR.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • xyzs

    Brad spoke for years about Valve’s involvement into liquid crystal lenses similar to Meta’s holographic lenses tech demo. Also about their involvement with true color 4k oled screens manufacturers.
    I truely hope that if Valve releases a VR headset after all these years, it’s not going to be a “Quest 3.5 Made by Valve”. It better be almost a revolution, I am not expecting less.
    Especially since Bigscreen beyond 2, the excuse that ultra light and good fov is not possible is not possible anymore.

    • simon cox

      Bigscreen Beyond 2 isn't standalone though….

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Bigscreen beyond doesn't really have any electronics on board, no camera's, no microphones, no speakers, no SOC, no battery..

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        The Bigscreen Beyond 2e now includes eye tracking, though it is not clear whether this implemented via IR cameras as all current implementations on other headsets or in a different way. It adds only 1.05g (per sensor?) plus a little bit for extra electronics. Cameras and microphones in general don't add a lot of weight, the eye facing lenses, displays, fast SoCs with required cooling and battery are what really make a HMD heavy, esp. if everything is placed in front.

        In the (symbolic) 2022 Valve patent image at the top of the article, cables can be seen leading from the HMD to the back on both sides, indicating that rather large block at the back of the head will be a counterbalancing battery. So while a standalone Deckard could never be as light as a Bigscreen Beyond, it might be similarly comfortable to wear if it is well balanced.

        The rumored USD 1200 would be more expensive than the USD 1019 Beyond 2 (but cheaper than Beyond 2e at USD 1219), and seem rather hard to believe with all the extra components needed in a standalone. This price may still be possible due to the Beyond being even more niche/low volume, and Bigscreen needing to make money from sales, while Valve has Steam money. They offered the base model of the Steam Deck basically at cost, with Gabe Newell saying the USD 399 price point was "painful". So they may do the same with Deckard, benefiting from their Steam Deck experience and connections to AMD to further drive down the build cost.

  • namekuseijin

    can't wait to replay Alyx again on my $1800 standalone

  • XRC

    This will be the micro manufacturing facility operated under contract by Flex for Valve?

    Previous manufacturing at the site in Buffalo Grove, Illinois included the Steam controller (seen in 2015 YouTube video) and later the 2.0 base stations; both those sold directly by Valve and from my limited understanding the 2.0 internals which HTC did final assembly in Taiwan before packaging for retail.

    HTC currently have the licensing for making 2.0 base stations in Taiwan since Valve moved away from the technology.

    Very interested to see how Deckard and Roy operate, and how Valve plan to change the VR landscape

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Similar to the lighthouse base stations, Deckard probably won't be a large volume product due to its price. For low volume the benefits of not having to deal with the added complexity of manufacturing on the other side of the world will often outweigh the extra cost of producing in a high price country.

      But it also means that it doesn't make sense to set up multiple production facilities, so Buffalo Grove would produce the Deckards for all global sales. Unless the current "tariffs on everything" with daily changing rules and reciprocal tit for tat play on all sides is resolved by the time Deckard ships, this could meant that while most other headsets will become more expensive for US users, Deckard could become (much) more expensive for for example Europeans.

      Which I wouldn't like. I ordered the Steam Deck the moment preorders opened, never regretted it, and intended to do the same with Deckard, esp. since USD 1200 (+ ~20% VAT) for the 4K plus AMD APU running SteamOS I expect it to deliver would be a steal. So I hope this doesn't become collateral damage in a self-destructive global trade war.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: For playing flat games, Deckard needs a mouse simulation that goes way beyond the current VR laser pointer UIs. On Steam Deck this is covered by added trackpads that are missing on the Roy controllers, so Valve needs to come up with an alternative, possibly multi-gyroscope based.

    […] a new VR motion controller, codenamed ‘Roy’, which departs from standard VR motion controller layouts by offering a more traditional gamepad-style button layout […] it could mean Deckard will offer a 1:1 input experience with Steam Deck.

    Not quite. In addition to the classic gamepad controls, the Steam Deck features two trackpads, a touchscreen and gyroscope control. A gyroscope is built into every VR controller, but the trackpads are pretty much essential on Steam Deck for games that lack controller support or rely heavily on mouse use, like lots of RTS. The touch screen also works as a mouse, but fingers simply lack the precision of a mouse/trackpad, making hitting small UI elements rather frustrating.

    As Deckard is expected to be designed for both VR and flat game play, it would also need a similar way to allow for fine cursor movements. The Index controllers actually included a small touch area, though much smaller than the ones on the HTC Wands, Steam Controller or Steam Deck. Valve not integrating it into Roy probably means they have found another way to achieve the necessary precision.

    Current 2D UI implementations in VR often rely on a laser pointer metaphor, also not particularly useful esp. for very small movements, requiring very careful handling/aiming, making it a rather slow input option. Maybe Valve took another lesson from the Steam Deck's gyro control. In for example Aperture Desk Job, placing the thumb on R3/the touch sensitive surface of the right stick activates gyro control for very minute movement in addition to the regular sticks. Once you've gotten used to it, this makes aiming a lot easier, similar to gyro control on a PlayStation controller by slightly tilting the whole controller/Steam Deck.

    Deckard would have two gyroscopes in two controllers, so a similar solution for playing 2D games requiring mouse input could be using one controller to roughly control the mouse with the typical laser pointer interface, then using slight turns of the second controller for fine tuned moves. Basically the one controller moves the mouse very fast, the other very slow, allowing for both speed and precision by combining both. This would work in parallel to regular stick movement.

    Not sure how well this would work or how intuitive it could be, but for Deckard to play the majority of flat games available on Steam right now, it needs a better pseudo-mouse input option than current solutions like the imprecise laser pointer or slow joystick mouse simulation. And Valve has proven with first the Steam Controller, then the Steam Deck plus the infinite configurability of Steam Input that it means serious business when it comes to gaming input, so I'd expect them to deliver on Deckard too.