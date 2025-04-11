Valve’s rumored standalone XR headset, codenamed ‘Deckard’, has been the subject of speculation since mention was first discovered back in 2021. Now, information obtained by tech analyst and VR pundit Brad Lynch (aka ‘SadlyItsBradley‘) points to Valve gearing up production for the long-awaited device.

Deckard is still largely a mystery, although rumors suggest Valve’s next headset will be a standalone device that can also wirelessly stream PC VR games, ostensibly putting it competition with Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro.

Lynch, who is often involved in XR industry leaks, maintains Valve has been recently importing “equipment to manufacture VR headset facial interfaces inside the USA.”

“The equipment is being provided by Teleray Group who also manufactured the gaskets for the Valve Index and HP G2 Omnicept,” Lynch says in an X post.

Valve Index is nearly six years old now, so it’s unlikely the company is looking to prototype facial interfaces for the aging PC VR headset, which really only leaves its long-awaited next entry into the XR segment.

It’s uncertain whether Valve’s move to manufacture key parts in the US is an effort to sidestep increased tariffs on China, which US President Donald Trump levied in recent days.

Lynch however reports that Valve is using the same US-based facility previously dedicated to manufacturing the company’s Lighthouse 2.0 base stations, which Valve cleared out nearly two years ago.

“Maybe […] they wanted to use that facility for manufacturing some new components in the years they have Deckard on the market, dodging some tariff pressures(?), [or maybe] prototyping future HMDs gasket designs near/at Valve. This option I doubt since I’d wager they already have small scale R&D equipment already for many years,” Lynch speculates.

Having been the subject of rumor for nearly four years now, there’s been a mountain of reports and leaks concerning Deckard. The most recent reports however point to Valve actually gearing up production, which would suggest we’re not very far from its unveiling.

In November 2024, leaked 3D models hidden in a SteamVR update appeared to show off a new VR motion controller, codenamed ‘Roy’, which departs from standard VR motion controller layouts by offering a more traditional gamepad-style button layout instead of the now widely-adopted Touch layout. Provided Valve is set on that design, it could mean Deckard will offer a 1:1 input experience with Steam Deck.

Then, in February, a report from serial leaker and data miner ‘Gabe Follower’ suggested Valve is releasing Deckard by the end of 2025, priced at $1,200. Gabe Follower maintains that Deckard’s rumored $1,200 price point “will be sold at a loss,” who further posits Deckard will use the same SteamOS as seen in Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld, albeit adapted for VR.