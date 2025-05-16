‘STARVAULT’ Brings Classic MOBA Action to Quest with a First-Person VR Twist, Open Beta Now Live

Theia Games announced STARVAULT, its upcoming VR multiplayer battle arena (MOBA), has now entered open beta on Quest, serving up classic MOBA gameplay with a VR twist.

The first-person MOBA offers up large 5v5 battles, letting you choose from nine unique heroes, each with their own weapons, skills, and playstyles. Like traditional third-person MOBAs, Starvault is all about pushing enemy lanes, destroying towers, and capturing enemy strongholds to gain strategic map control.

You’ll also farm enemy creeps, clear camps, and push to shatter the enemy team’s Energy Core—earning valuable XP and credits along the way to unlock abilities and buy powerful artifacts for your next match.

With a first-person VR twist though, the game also serves up a distinctly HALO-inspired shooting experience, replete with portals and jump pads for cross-map mobility.

Theia Games maintains the current version is still at “an early stage of development,” noting however it is completely free during its open beta period, with no microtransactions.

The studio says its aiming to launch Starvault into Early Access in Summer 2025, where it promises to release new heroes, refine core mechanics, and improve overall balance and polish.

“We’ll also introduce ethical monetization systems like cosmetic skins, battle passes, and optional content — never pay-to-win,” Theia Games says.

The game’s full launch is slated to arrive in early 2026, which will include even more heroes, new game modes, and expanded mechanics, the studio says. Post-launch plans including regular updates with new heroes, maps, and gameplay features.

“We’re building more than just a game — our ambition is to grow STARVAULT into a true VR esport,” the studio says.

In the meantime, you can jump into Starvault right now for free during open beta, which supports Quest 2 and above.