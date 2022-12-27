The holidays may have left you with a modest surplus of time and/or cash, and that never happens. Well, the fine people at Valve have a convenient solution in mind, as the Winter Sale has knocked down prices on top PC VR games that should get you through the cold winter.

Whether you’re kicking it with a bonafide PC VR headset or a shiny new Quest 2 to go along with your VR-ready PC, this winter’s Steam sale has you covered with a ton of top VR titles, some of which are currently ranging from 50-75% off.

The sale goes from now until January 5th at 10AM PT (local time here), so you still have some time to do the responsible thing and burn all of your fun money on video games.

Here’s our top picks. Remember, you can peruse the whole store easily here to see all of the VR stuff currently on sale.

We’re keeping an eye out for more sales heading into the new year, so check back soon for all things VR in the coming days. We’re expecting to see a repeat of the Quest New Year’s sale, which ought to give you a chance to get some Quest native titles on the cheap in case you missed the Quest Winter Sale that just ended.