Steam’s annual winter sale is already in full swing, bringing big savings to top VR games like Half-Life: Alyx (2020), Star Wars: Squadrons (2020), Elite Dangerous (2014) and more.

The sale is already in effect, and lasts until January 5th, 2021 at 10 AM PT (local time here).

All of the games below are certified fresh, and include native SteamVR integration which includes support for Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows VR headsets, and Oculus Quest provided you have a Link cable and a computer capable of meeting the demanding specs for PC VR gaming.

This is just a taste of the top titles, however you can find the full list of VR games on sale here.

Steam Winter Sale Highlights