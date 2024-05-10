The latest major SteamVR update has arrived, coming with it an improvement to Steam Link for Quest.

Initially released in November 2023, Steam Link is Valve’s own app on the Meta Quest Store which allows users to quickly and easily connect their Quest headset wirelessly to SteamVR to play PC VR or flatscreen PC content, essentially letting you bypass Meta’s own Air Link.

The 2.5 update includes a number of bug fixes and quality of life improvements across SteamVR, however if you’re a Quest user, you ought to notice some better stability when it comes to using Steam Link.

SEE ALSO
'Vi' Wants You to Build Muscle with XR Gloves & (eventually) Its Fitness-first Headset

In the update log, Valve says improvements to Steam Link include:

  • Improved prediction for increased lateral tracking stability.
  • Fix initialization issue causing connection failure. Requires client and server to both be updated.
  • Fix issue causing persistent failure when headset goes into standby and returns.
  • Fix deadlock on host when USB devices are inserted or removed.
  • Resolved two client crashes.
  • Fix an issue with video encoder initialization on certain AMD integrated GPUs.

Check out more about Steam Link here, which includes information on minimum specs and other requirements, and also includes troubleshooting so you can get the most out of your at-home Wi-Fi setup.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    Cool to see updates for the Valve Deckard app

    • ViRGiN

      I knew I’d be on this like a rash. They’ll be a good three people who haven’t block posters like this.

      But, I’m sure comnents on here will stop Steam, and I can make sure Gabe himself reads my ramblings.

      And PC players especially, it’s a dead platform, right? It’s only been around for decades and VR games are developed on it, but I hate it because, and I know this to be a fact, I’m a prick.

      • ViRGiN

        You forgot to say I hate PCVR cause I can’t afford it

        • kakek

          Are you answering someone I can’t see for some reason ? Cause it looks like you are talking alone to me, and it worries me a bit. ( I don’t remember blocking anyone, don’t know where to check. )

          • ViRGiN

            No, replying to imposter

          • Christy ShitWacker

            Does not appear to be an axe-grinder…

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            Different user accounts by different persons using the same display name and icon. Look at the disqus URL: the one ending in Rj is the original ViRGiN, the one ending in Pu someone else parodying/pissing off the other.

            I blocked both and only see them when not logged in, but my impression is that this morally borderline “identity theft” has been more effective in stopping the original from spewing out an endless deluge of questionable comments than any previous attempts to calmly and rationally counter them with actual facts ever managed to.

  • Kenneth Chang

    So much pain recalling the process of making things work, I will try it maybe a few years later

    • ViRGiN

      Room calibration, just like everything else is stuck in 2016 era..

      • ViRGiN

        I’m a funny guy, hi everyone, see me roar !11!1!!11!!!

  • STL

    While I love Steam, especially for PC VR and even more in connection with Nexus and Vortex, the effort for improving Steam Link appears a bit wasted. Isn’t everybody using Virtual Desktop by now? I certainly do!

    • Andrew Jakobs

      No as VD is a paid application. Why pay if you have two free alternatives. I’m glad Valve is also trying to improve their Steamlink. If only it was also available on the Pico 4 (although as I gather, the latest version of Pico connect is also very good).

      • Traph

        From the perspective of a Quest Pro owner, all three have their own niche.

        – AirLink: best compatibility, best spacewarp implementation, only option for wired

        – Virtual Desktop (w/ VDXR runtime): best performance for OpenXR (sometimes significantly so), best UI by a country mile, has a few niche features (eg: chroma key games for passthrough) that are difficult/impossible to pull off elsewhere

        – Steam Link: lowest latency, especially good on Quest Pro where eye tracked encoding lets you drop the bandwidth fairly dramatically with little visual impact. My personal choice for fast paced PCVR like BeatSaber

        • ViRGiN

          “PCVR” + “Beat Saber” …

  • Foreign Devil

    Still waiting for a solution that works even when your PC is not wired by cable to the router. I’m not moving my PC next to my router and I”m not going to snake a super long cable all across my home. . just to play wireless PC VR. So for now I just use a link cable from headset to PC.

    • ViRGiN

      … like a built-in mobile hotspot? Your internet router can stay where it is, and you can just use a second one from your PC for lan