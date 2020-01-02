Like all Oculus Studios titles, Stormland officially only supports the Oculus platform. Thanks to an update to Revive, a free unofficial mod, Stormland is now compatible with Valve Index, HTC Vive, Cosmos, Windows VR, and other SteamVR headsets.

Update (January 2nd, 2020): The latest version of Revive, 1.9.2, now supports Stormland on Index, HTC Vive, Cosmos, Windows VR, and other SteamVR headsets out of the box. We tested the first 20 minutes of the game using Valve Index and found that it worked without issue, though the game’s performance doesn’t seem to be quite as good as when played natively with the Rift. While other headsets should also work, controller that differ greatly from Oculus Touch (like Vive wands) may make the experience less than ideal. We haven’t yet confirmed if co-op works correctly for Stormland with Revive (prior reports indicated issues with remaining connected to peers). For those that were using the earlier manual fix for Stormland with Revive, version 1.9.2 also fixes an issue that caused some parts of Stormland to render differently in each eye. Update (November 15th, 2019): With the blessings of Revive developer CrossVR, YouTuber ‘CircuitLord’ has posted a quick fix that should get you playing Stormland with Revive. Some users are reporting noticeable jitter, so your mileage may vary until CrossVR can develop a more permanent fix. Before you try to get Stormland up and running, you should have the latest version of Revive installed, as well as CrossVR’s own Stormland-specific files, which can be found linked in the description of CircuitLord’s video tutorial.

Original Article (November 14th, 2019): Revive works more-or-less seamlessly for playing games from the Oculus PC library on SteamVR headsets like Index, Vive, and Windows VR. However, when we tested Stormland with the mod, we couldn’t get the game to launch at all. We’ve heard the same thing from other pre-release testers.

This happens occasionally when it comes to just-launched titles; a fix is often issued by Revive’s developers shortly after launch. It may take longer this time around however, as the mod’s core developer said they don’t expect to have access to their workstation for “another month or so.” If the fix is straightforward, other Revive contributors could implement a fix before then.

Road to VR has confirmed with Insomniac Games that the studio hasn’t done anything to intentionally prevent Stormland from working with Revive.

The issue may be related to the fact that the title uses Insomniac’s own in-house game engine (rather than the widely available Unity or Unreal Engine). Because of the way that Revive works, it’s unlikely that the engine difference would result in any fundamental issues with Stormland’s Revive compatibility, but it seems some work is needed to get the internal piping in order.

We’ll be keeping an eye on any future Revive updates that could bring Stormland compatibility to Index, Vive, WMR, and more.