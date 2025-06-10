Sandbox VR, the location-based VR destination, is working with Netflix to create a multiplayer VR experience based on the hit TV show Stranger Things.

Coinciding with the fifth and final season of the show, the upcoming VR experience Stranger Things: Catalyst is slated to let you gear up with friends to face supernatural threats plaguing Hawkins, Indiana, promising iconic locations, unique abilities, and terrifying creatures from the Upside Down.

Like all of Sandbox VR’s multiplayer experiences, Stranger Things: Catalyst was built by its in-house studio, also marking its third collaboration with Netflix, following Squid Game Virtuals and Rebel Moon: The Descent.

Stranger Things: Catalyst is set to launch at Sandbox VR locations in late 2025. At the time of this writing, Sandbox VR operates in over 55 global locations, attracting over 117k players monthly.

This follows news in April that Sandbox VR had surpassed $200 million in lifetime revenue since its 2016 founding. This has spurred the San Francisco-based company to open 29 new locations this year alone, representing around a 50% increase.

We’ll be keeping our eyes on Sandbox VR’s website in the meantime, which includes the full slate of available VR experiences and locations.