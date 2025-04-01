Sandbox VR, the location-based VR destination, announced it’s generated $30 million in ticket sales for its official Squid Game VR attraction. Additionally, Sandbox VR says it’s expanding Squid Game with the addition of a new mini-game.

Called ‘Repeat Racers’, the new mini-game was inspired by the games from season two of the series, tasking you with solving puzzles and getting to the finish line. Points are awarded based on finishing position, and players who don’t reach the finish line are eliminated from the game.

“We’re thrilled to expand our Squid Game Virtuals experience with this exciting new minigame that captures the intensity and competitive spirit of the series’ second season,” said Steve Zhao, Sandbox VR CEO. “Repeat Racers offers players another way to immerse themselves in the world of Squid Game and test their skills in a high-pressure, adrenaline-pumping environment.”

Repeat Racers joins a host of other six-player mini-games available in ‘Squid Game Virtuals’, including the series’ iconic ‘Red Light, Green Light’ and ‘Cross the Glass Bridge.’

It’s been so popular, Sandbox VR says the experience has now topped $30 million in ticket sales since its launch in September 2023.

Sandbox VR operates in over 57 locations worldwide, with a majority of locations in North America. It also has locations in the UK, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, China, Singapore, and Australia.

The company says each of its locations attract over 100k players monthly, where it hosts a number of in-house developed games, including ‘Rebel Moon: The Descent’, ‘Deadwood PHOBIA’, ‘Unbound Fighting League (UFL)’, and ‘Amber Sky 2088’.

You can see if a Sandbox VR location is available near you here, which also includes the ability to reserve your spot in advance.