Japanese startup Diver-X has finally launched its Kickstarter for HalfDive, a unique VR headset that’s designed to be used while laying down, drawing some pretty clear inspiration from hit anime Sword Art Online.

HalfDive isn’t a brain-computer interface like SAO’s NerveGearhowever it does promise to let users play SteamVR games like VRChat and experience some pretty interesting object interaction via its tethered force feedback solution too.

The Kickstarter launched today, and is asking for ¥20,000,000 or around $176,000 USD. At the time of this writing, the project has already garnered over $70,000, putting it around one-third of the way there.

Diver-X is offering two distinctive models through the Kickstarter, what it calls a ‘HalfDive Minimum Model’ (starting at $750) and ‘HalfDive Basic Model’ (starting at $1,050).

The minimum model includes the headset and base, a pair of HalfDive controllers, and a proprietary head tracker. The basic model includes that, plus the force feedback module and a pair of wind feedback modules (re: fans) for both greater immersion and cooling.

Image courtesy Diver-X

The company previously said it would be providing a more expensive version with variable focus lenses, however the creators say the variant is too difficult to mass produce. There won’t be a stretch goal for vari-focal lenses either, something Diver-X says they’ve decided as to better focus on development and production.

Controllers haven’t been revealed yet either. The creators are ostensibly still working on its promised foot-worn ankle controllers and the Vive Index-style hand controllers, which it teased in previous marketing material. Its force feedback cuffs appear to provide a place to attach Vive Trackers at least. The company says its working to integrate support for Tundra Trackers as well.

As for functionality: unlike standard VR headsets, which require you to strap them to your head for optimal fit and image clarity, HalfDive is more of a passive experience that seems to cradle your head rather than tightly affix it in place. Diver-X CEO Yamato Sakoda adjusts himself into a prone position and slips on two hand-worn cuffs that are tethered with retractable wires to force feedback modules in the base of the unit.

Diver-X says its design primarily allows users to operate in VR without any pressure on the head, and as a result covers 99% of all human head sizes.

As you’d imagine, a user laying on the ground has a different expected range of motion is than someone using a VR headset in either sitting or standing positions. The headset’s range of motion was previously described by Diver-X as 4.5 degrees of freedom (DOF), further calling it “virtual 6DOF”. We can see what that means functionally in the video of the 3D printed third prototype below as he adjusts the visor down into the optimal viewing position and angles it left and right, also called ‘yaw’.

What the gif doesn’t show is it can also apparently pitch up and down (relative to the user’s point of view) to a lesser degree. Still, that action looks pretty stiff, and even with the promise of a smoother injection molded body, looking around will decidedly require more effort than with a standard VR headset in either seated or standing position.

Construction of the mold for mass production is said to take place in February 2022, with completion estimated for May. Shipping is said to arrive sometime in Summer 2022; Kickstarter funding tiers are marked as releasing in August 2022.

It’s an innovative design for sure, however HalfDive is probably not for everyone. Playing VR games whilst laying down—but positioned in the VR world as if you’re standing up—may cause discomfort in some users depending on the amount of movement required in the game. Vection, or the motion that’s implied by movement in your visual field, can lead to discomfort if artificial motion and your body’s expectation of that motion don’t match up well enough.

That’s essentially why room-scale games without any type of artificial locomotion are usually the most comfortable to play, while games that toss around your point-of-view with topsy-turvy game geometry, or include heavy expectation of frenetic movement, are often the least comfortable among the bunch.

Granted, HalfDive looks pretty ideal for watching Netflix in the void theater, and maybe even hanging out in VRChat for a chill virtual face-to-face that doesn’t require too much virtual locomotion. We’re looking forward to seeing more as the headset exits its third prototype phase and heads closer to mass production in early Summer 2022. Again, you can check out the Kickstarter here.

Specs

  • Display – 2,880 × 1,600 LCD at 90Hz (1,440 × 1,600 per eye)
  • Optics – 10-element aspheric lens array
  • FOV – estimated 134°
  • Adjustable IPD – 58-84 mm range
  • I/O – Located in headset base: DisplayPort 1.2 / USB3.0 / 3.5mm audio jack / 12V power source / I2C (module connection),
  • Tracking – HalfDive tracker, Vive tracker supported (Tundra Tracker support coming soon),
  • Audio – built-in 4-spear array, microphone
  • Supported OS – Windows 10 (Linux support coming soon)
  • Minimum PC specs – Dual Core CPU with hyper-threading, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX970 / AMD RX 480

  • Cless

    I don’t think its an insane price for an experimental product like this one… Just don’t expect a normal experience or a very functional one…

    • elgordo79

    • ViRGiN

      I would say don’t expect the product at all. They give themselves 7 months for producing and delivering everything, they will get the funds right before chinese new year starts where the factories are closed for like a week.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    From the Kickstarter video:

    Half-Dive is not just a VR device, but a super-computer interface that has the potential to exceed the boundaries of physical laws to create a complete VR interface.

    Someone took a big gulp of the Kool-Aid. All the SAO and BCI references are obviously just marketing fluff, and the idea of using tracked hand controller while lying on your back has obviously never been user tested for more than the five minutes it takes for your arms to get really sore when trying this. But I am a big fan of experimentation, so I welcome this somewhat bizarre VR HMD designed for a target group that doesn’t include me.

    It is probably not surprising that this comes from Japan, where sleeping on flat futons with rather hard pillows filled with buckwheat is normal, making this HMD look just like a somewhat pimped up version of a regular Japanese bedroom accessory. Virtual cinema is probably what most of these will be used for, and there is definitely a market for bed compatible HMDs. The Oculus Go was used for 80% media consumption and only 20% VR games. And lot of Oculus Go owners weren’t really interested in the Quest 1, because the stiff headstrap presses against the back of the head when laying down while watching movies. This one will not even press against your face, so if your main use for VR is watching Netflix in bed and you don’t mind spending the money, it might actually be a great product for you.

    And you can even game like that, I’ve spend several hours in 3DoF Skyrim VR, streaming to a Go with Virtual Desktop using a Xbox controller just to try it out. It is of course not the same as playing it in room scale VR with handtracking. But if you can play Resident Evil 7 sitting on a sofa with a PS4 controller, then you can play similar games while lying down , turning your head in a strange plastic halo while fans blow artificial wind into your face. I’m sure there are already Skyrim mods that allow controlling the fans. Just be aware that playing VR while lying in bed comes with an increased risk of falling asleep and then waking up just to see a frost troll or a frostbite spider attacking you, before you have a chance to realize where you are.

    • ViRGiN

      “Oculus Go usage was 80% media consumption and only 20% VR games.”
      Wow, what a surprise! Obviously it’s not for gaming, and the basics shits they had available with 3dof controller or gamepad interested noone.

      Please stop creating imaginary markets. “there is market for people who want XYZ”. people always try to justify their interests. where are the headsets with black and white screens for people who can’t see in color? where are headsets for people who lost sight in one eye? there must be a market for that.

      this will likely never release. they will have successfull campaign, and deliver nothing.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        Please stop creating imaginary markets. “there is market for people who want XYZ”.

        Rule 34

  • ViRGiN

    I gotta appreciate not setting the goal crystal-clearly-scammy-low, like arpara which was looking for 50k, and got half a million already with 2 months to go, for a device that is supposedly already sold in asia… kickstarters will never ban those criminals, they never care about anything, they just like the percentage they get.