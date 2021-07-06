Thirdverse today announced that its co-op sword fighting adventure, Swords of Gargantua (2019), is getting its second Tesseract Abyss expansion on August 5th.

This comes nearly two years after the studio released its Tesseract Abyss Adventure Mode expansion, which first brought character and weapon upgrades to the single player and three-player co-op game alongside a bunch of new content.

The Tesseract Abyss 2 Update will bring three new enemies to the game, which includes a massive new foe, Galossus. The studio also says combat has been newly designed for more challenging and strategic battles. Like the first installment, update number 2 lets you accumulate weapons, upgrade your character, and earn coins by playing this mode.

Here’s a quick teaser, which is our first glimpse of the Tesseract Abyss 2 Update:

“We have a very active and deeply dedicated community, and through their direct feedback we created Tesseract Abyss 2, featuring more challenges and enemies than ever before,” Thirdverse co-founder and CBO Masaru Ohnogi said. “Additionally, we heard from players that one of the most attractive features of the game is our sword combat, so we really pushed ourselves to create the best sword combat system and overall gaming experience for our current players as well as newcomers to SWORDS of GARGANTUA, and we can’t wait to see how players respond when we launch in August.”

The update is slated to launch across all supported headsets, including Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive, HTC Vive COSMOS, Valve Index and Windows Vr headsets. You can find it on the Oculus Store for Quest and Rift, and Steam & Viveport for PC VR headsets.

Considering the video above is labeled ‘Teaser 1’, we’re expecting to hear a lot more about the game’s next big update before it arrives on August 5th.