Social VR platform Rec Room is getting ready to launch another co-op game this week, this time taking you to the sewers with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtled-themed adventure.

Called ‘Trials of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’, you’ll soon be able to take on Foot Clan goons with friends or strangers, and even face off against the evil Shedder mano a mano.

The turtle-powered adventure is kicking off November 15th and is also coming along with a host of digital accessories, powerups and (of course) pizza.

Rec Room users will be able to buy avatar skins to look the part, so you can dress as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, or even the infamous Shredder.

You can play ‘Trials of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ and any other of Rec Room’s co-op adventures for free across all supported devices, including Quest, SteamVR headsets, iOS, Android, PlayStation, and Xbox.