Tetris Effect (2018) first released on PlayStation 4 and PSVR in late 2018, later coming to PC via the Epic Store, which included support for SteamVR headsets. Now the award-winning stacker puzzle game is available on Oculus Quest starting today.

Created by Tetsuya Mizuguchi and the team behind Rez Infinite and Lumines, Tetris Effect delivers some pretty familiar gameplay while at the same time surrounding the player with fully three-dimensional, reactive worlds.

Tetris Effect boasts 30+ stages and 10+ modes, where the so-called ‘Tetriminos’ pulse and dance to the beat, backgrounds change as you play, and a bevy of dynamic music molds around the player as you slip into a flow state.

With today’s release on Quest, a new feature is coming to the game as well, namely the all-new ‘Zone’ mechanic which lets players ​stop time (and Tetriminos) when you find yourself in a sticky situation.

Tetris Effect launches today on the Oculus Store for Quest, priced at $30.