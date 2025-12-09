‘The Boys’ is Coming to Quest & PSVR 2 in Spring 2026, Trailer Here

Amazon’s hit TV series ‘The Boys’ is coming to VR for the first time next year in an immersive adventure called The Boys: Trigger Warning.

Slated to land on Quest and PSVR 2 sometime in Spring 2026, The Boys: Trigger Warning lets you ‘juice some Temp V’ and become a Supe, as you take on Vought alongside Butcher, Mother’s Milk, and the gang.

As a non-Supe, the story puts you in the shoes of Lucas, whose life has crumbled around him after his family is killed by the Armstrongs, a group of Vought Superheroes. Led by Butcher and Mother’s Milk, you get thrown headfirst into an underground battle against Vought, as you go on a no-mercy hunt to end the Armstrongs for good.

Although the trailer features a sort of on-rails ride, the game’s description maintains that users will be able to “reach, grab, break, pull, crush and fling enemies using telekinesis,” in addition to “break out hand blades, vanish in heavy-duty camouflage, or go full Homelander with laser eyes” as you can take on levels either with stealth or full-force.

The Boys: Trigger Warning is currently being developed by XR veteran studio ARVORE, known for the Pixel Ripped series and interactive experience The Line, and is being published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR).

The series’ cast are also lending their voices to the game, including Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke).

You can pre-order The Boys: Trigger Warning on the Horizon Store for Quest, priced at $24, and wishlist the game on the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2.