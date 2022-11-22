Japanese VR studio Thirdverse today revealed it’s raised $15 million, something the Swords of Gargantua developer says will be used to expand global recruitment and develop new Web3 and VR titles.

In its latest round, MZ Web3 Fund has signed on as the lead investor, bringing the company’s overall outside funding to $33 million.

As an investor in Thirdverse, MZ Web3 Fund joins 8DAO, B Dash Ventures, double jump.tokyo Inc., Fenbushi Capital, FLICK SHOT, Holdem Capital, KUSABI, OKCoinJapan, OKX Ventures and Yield Guild Games.

The Tokyo-based studio says it plans to release more than 10 Web3 games through 2023 beyond its upcoming title, Captain Tsubasa – Rivals, and is currently recruiting more game developers to expand the development line.

As for VR, Thirdverse announced it’s bringing its latest sword-fighting game ALTAIR BREAKER (2022) to PSVR 2 at some point, which was initially released on Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR headsets in August.

The studio’s upcoming multiplayer tactical hero shooter, called X8, is also coming to PSVR 2 in addition to Quest 2 and SteamVR headsets. XR was developed by Thirdverse’s US-based studio.

Thirdverse says in a press statement it aims to “strengthen the recruitment of VR game creators for the development of new titles, scheduled for release in 2023 and beyond.”