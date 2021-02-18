Google stopped active development on Tilt Brush late last month, but also made the VR creation suite open source so anyone could get under the hood. We’ve seen a number of clones already, but this is the first port we’ve seen that lets you access directly from a WebXR browser.

Dubbed Silk Brush by developer Daniel Adams of msub2, the app is a near 1:1 port of the original, replete with all default brushes, the ability to save and load sketches, take snapshots, and even export to .glb.

To poke around in Silk Brush, simply open this page on a WebXR-compatible browser and hit the ‘VR’ button. If you’re on Oculus Quest, simply use the default Oculus Browser in-headset. If you’re on a Windows PC, you can fire up the included Chromium-based Edge browser which natively supports WebXR.

One neat feature is the ability to download your sketches, models, and snapshots in your local storage. You can do this by heading to this page and choosing which item to directly download.

Granted, performance, even on the beefier Quest 2 is still a bit shaky, although it’s completely playable. As predicted, it’s much more stable on a VR-ready PC, either played through a dedicated PC VR headset or Oculus Link.

