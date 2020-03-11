Staying inside your home right now is one of the best ways of slowing down the progression of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and keeping it from affecting our most vulnerable. But making sure you’re staying fit at home, and ready to fight any infection that may come, is about just as important as making sure you don’t go stir crazy right now.

So here’s our top five VR games to not only keep your heart rate up, but have a blast while doing it. Also: please clear your playing area!

5 – OhShape

Inspired by Japanese game show Nōkabe (aka ‘Hole in the Wall’), OhShape (2019) puts you through a series of increasingly complex and difficult human-sized shapes, and it does it at such a high speed that it actually becomes something of a dance/rhythm game. Whatever difficulty you choose, you’re sure to be up off your butt and grooving to the beat. Sorry PSVR-users. OhShape is still ‘coming soon’.

Steam – Viveport – Quest – Rift

4 – BOXVR

BOXVR (2018) is all about punching, ducking, and feeling the rhythm. The game includes several types of high intensity boxing sessions, including calorie-destroying workout program, training using your own music, and endless ‘Survival’ mode, and a six-person online multiplayer mode.

Steam – Viveport – Quest – Rift – PSVR

3 – CREED: Rise to Glory

CREED: Rise to Glory (2018), the VR boxing game from Survios, is has its own campaign that’s definitely worth a play-through, but its the AI boxing matches and online multiplayer that has us coming back for more, and moping the sweat from our brows. Where else can you train with Rocky Balboa?

Steam – Viveport – Quest – Rift – PSVR

2 – Pistol Whip

Shoot, dodge, and bash a guy in the face: that’s all there is to it in Pistol Whip (2019). But when more baddies come and you have to start dodging bullets like Neo from The Matrix, you’ll almost forget you’re basically doing a pretty comprehensive cardio routine. Sorry PSVR-users, Pistol Whip is still ‘coming soon’!

Steam – Viveport – Quest – Rift

1 – Beat Saber

For the sheer density of levels, difficulties, and production value, Beat Saber (2018) invariably comes out on top. Time and time again, this block-slashing rhythm game manages to get you moving, dancing, and going back for more to get that perfect ‘S’ class result on your favorite Expert+ song, all the while tricking you into working out.

Steam – Quest – Rift – PSVR

– – — – –

Honorable Mentions

What’s your favorite VR game that gets you sweating? Let us know in the comments below!